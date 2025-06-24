FreedomCare Launches Medicaid In-Home Care and Personal Support Through Michigan’s Home Help Program

FreedomCare now supports Michigan's Home Help Program, letting Medicaid members get in-home care from trusted family or friends.

Whether you’re in Detroit, Grand Rapids, or anywhere in between, our in-home care services help keep families together while making sure caregivers are paid and supported.” — Caitlin Griffin

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FreedomCare, a national leader in in-home care services, is proud to announce the launch of its support for the Home Help Program in Michigan. This Medicaid-based initiative allows eligible individuals to receive personal care services from someone they know and trust —such as a family member or close friend. Michigan’s Home Help Program is part of the state’s broader home care services network, offering support for daily living activities like bathing, dressing, mobility, and meal preparation. FreedomCare ensures families get started quickly by handling all the paperwork and providing caregiver training and support.“Every Medicaid member in Michigan deserves care that’s delivered with compassion and dignity,” said Caitlin Griffin, Michigan Operation Director, at FreedomCare. “Whether you’re in Detroit, Grand Rapids, or anywhere in between, our in-home care services help keep families together while making sure caregivers are paid and supported.”With over 72,000 families already helped nationwide, FreedomCare brings proven systems and deep care experience to Michigan communities.Who’s Eligible?If you’re a Michigan Medicaid member, a family caregiver, or someone advocating for a loved one, FreedomCare’s Michigan team can help determine eligibility and guide you through enrollment in the Home Help Program.To learn more about FreedomCare’s Personal Care and In-Home Care Services in Michigan, visit www.freedomcare.com/michigan or call 866-322-6076.About FreedomCareFreedomCare is a trusted provider of in-home care through Michigan’s Medicaid-funded Home Help Program. By allowing families to choose their own caregiver, FreedomCare helps individuals live safely and independently at home with the support of someone they already know. With more than 72,000 families helped across the country, FreedomCare proudly brings its people-first model of care to communities across Michigan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.