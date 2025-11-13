Intelligent Waves Earns Silver Designation as 2026 Military Friendly® Employer

Intelligent Waves (IW) Logo 2025 Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves

Intelligent Waves (IW) today announced that it has earned the 2026 Military Friendly® Employer designation in the Less than $500 Million revenue category.

We are committed not only to hiring veterans but also creating an environment where they can thrive, advance, and continue serving their country in new ways through cutting-edge technology solutions.” — Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Waves (IW), a veteran-owned mission-driven systems integrator in cybersecurity, communications, and advanced IT for U.S. defense and federal agencies, today announced that it has earned the 2026 Military FriendlyEmployer designation with a Silver award in the Less than $500 Million revenue category.The Military FriendlyEmployers designation is based on evaluations using public data sources and a proprietary survey, which drew responses from over 1,200 companies. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Military Friendly, in consultation with the Military FriendlyAdvisory Council, a group of independent leaders in the military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining an organization’s survey score with an assessment of its ability to meet and exceed thresholds for Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion and Advancement of veterans and military employees.As a veteran-owned organization, Intelligent Waves has built its culture on the values and operational excellence instilled by military service. The company’s commitment to hiring, retaining, and advancing veterans and military spouses is embedded in its mission to deliver innovative technology solutions that protect those who serve. This recognition reflects IW’s dedication to creating meaningful career pathways for the military community while leveraging their unique skills and perspectives to enhance national security missions.“Being recognized as a 2026 Military FriendlyEmployer with this designation is deeply meaningful to us as a veteran-owned company,” said Tony Crescenzo, President and CEO of Intelligent Waves. “Our team members who have served bring unparalleled discipline, leadership, and mission focus to everything we do. We are committed to not only hiring veterans but creating an environment where they can thrive, advance, and continue serving their country in new ways through cutting-edge technology solutions.”The Military Friendlydesignation program is now in its 22nd year of recognizing organizations that demonstrate measurable commitment to the military community. For the 2026 list, the average veteran hiring goal reported by participating organizations is 10 percent, exceeding the national standard by nearly 5 percent. Additionally, 89 percent of participating organizations have a clearly defined corporate commitment to supporting the military community, with more than 56 percent formally embedding this commitment into their mission, vision, and values statements.“Earning the Military Friendlydesignation is more than a badge; it’s a reflection of deep-rooted values and strategic foresight,” said Kayla Lopez, Vice President of Memberships at Military Friendly. “These organizations don’t just open doors for veterans, spouses, and service members; they build pathways for lasting impact. Their commitment isn’t performative; it’s transformative. It’s proof that honoring military talent is not only the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do.”Intelligent Waves will be showcased in the 2026 Military FriendlyEmployers Guide in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobsmagazine and on MilitaryFriendly.com.About Military FriendlyMilitary Friendlyis the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,900 organizations compete annually for the Military Friendlydesignation. Military Friendly, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business, is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendlylists and methodology can be found at https://www.militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide/ About Intelligent WavesIntelligent Waves, a veteran-owned organization, delivers secure, innovative technology solutions for defense and intelligence missions. Specializing in cybersecurity, data science, systems and network engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance, we empower those who serve by delivering mission-focused solutions that enhance resilience, readiness, and national security across operational domains. Learn more at www.intelligentwaves.com Media Contact:Gal Borenstein, CEOThe Borenstein GroupEmail: Gal@Borensteingroup.comTel: (703) 385-8178

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.