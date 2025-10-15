Intelligent Waves (IW) Logo 2025

Intelligent Waves’ Phantom Platform Named 2025 Cybersecurity Breakthrough “Mobile VPN Solution of the Year”

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Waves (IW), a mission-driven systems integrator in cybersecurity, communications, and advanced IT for U.S. defense and federal agencies, today announced that Cybersecurity Breakthrough has selected Phantom Platform as the 2025 “Mobile VPN Solution of the Year.” This accolade from Cybersecurity Breakthrough honors the most compelling innovations in information security worldwide, highlighting solutions that address real-world challenges in cyber defense. Among the honorees are household names in cloud, threat detection, and identity security, including Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Okta, Splunk, and NetApp.“This award affirms our commitment to delivering invisible, resilient, mission-first mobile security,” said Tony Crescenzo, CEO, Intelligent Waves. “Phantom is built for operators, analysts, and teams who demand security without compromise, especially in contested or kinetic environments.”Innovating Mobile Cyber Defense at the EdgeIn a security landscape where adversaries exploit mobile vulnerabilities to disrupt, infiltrate, and compromise critical missions, the need for truly secure, anonymous mobility is paramount. The Phantom Platform delivers this with Phantom Mobile, a hardened security solution that enables thoroughly obfuscated communications through Hypori Virtual Device technology. Users operate within a virtual Android environment that is entirely dissociated from any physical device or traceable identifier; no metadata, geolocation, or digital footprint remains. Each session starts anew, with no data persisting on the endpoint.Phantom also includes Phantom Desktop, which extends these protections to remote research and operational workflows, thereby closing critical gaps across mobile and desktop domains. Together, the Phantom suite ensures zero-trust, scalable, and obfuscated operations for national security, defense, and intelligence missions. Government agencies report measurable reductions in cyber exposure, enhanced mission assurance, and increased confidence in sensitive mobile operations. In contested environments where a single trace could jeopardize an operation, Phantom provides the invisibility and control necessary to maintain operational integrity, earning recognition for delivering secure, untraceable connectivity in mission-critical deployments.About Intelligent WavesIntelligent Waves, a veteran-owned organization, delivers secure, innovative technology solutions for defense and intelligence missions. Specializing in cybersecurity, data science, systems and network engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance, we empower those who serve by delivering mission-focused solutions that enhance resilience, readiness, and national security across operational domains. Learn more at www.intelligentwaves.com About The Cybersecurity Breakthrough AwardsThe Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards, part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, recognize top technology innovations with a focus on cybersecurity. With over a decade of expertise, Tech Breakthrough evaluates security solutions, provides insights into the evolving threat landscape, and highlights industry leaders shaping digital defense. This research helps organizations and consumers navigate the complex world of cybersecurity and stay ahead of emerging risks.Media Contact:Gal Borenstein, CEOThe Borenstein GroupTel: (703) 385-8178Email: Gal@BorensteinGroup.com

