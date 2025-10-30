Intelligent Waves Named Market Innovator for Mobile Security in the 2025 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards

Intelligent Waves (IW) Logo 2025

Intelligent Waves named a Market Innovator for Mobile Security in the 2025 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards, highlighting their leadership in secure communications.

Intelligent Waves is proud to be named a 2025 Top Market Innovator by Cyber Defense Magazine. We're committed to protecting mobile operations and enhancing cybersecurity for national security.” — Tony Crescenzo, CEO of Intelligent Waves

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intelligent Waves (IW), a mission-driven systems integrator in cybersecurity, communications, and advanced IT for U.S. defense and federal agencies, today announced that it has been named Market Innovator for Mobile Security in the 13th annual Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) Top InfoSec Innovator Awards.This latest recognition highlights IW’s leadership in secure mobile communications and defense-grade cybersecurity innovation. IW’s Phantom Platform and related technologies have advanced mobile obfuscation, endpoint protection, and secure mission connectivity across defense and intelligence environments.Current DoD communication systems pose a significant challenge for warfighters operating in hostile environments, as they often fail to preserve anonymity or adequately eliminate traceable digital evidence. While some secure communication protocols exist, they often lack built-in zero-trust principles and remain vulnerable to attacks such as man-in-the-middle breaches and insider threats. The conspicuous nature of these systems and their inability to entirely disassociate communicating parties can expose identities, compromise operational security, and jeopardize both mission success and individual safety. Such vulnerabilities threaten decision-making superiority and can undermine strategic and tactical outcomes.IW’s Phantom platform offers a strategic solution that secures operation across networks, protecting mission integrity.1. Obfuscates data communication, maintaining stealth in all activities.2. Secures the boundary between local private networks and remote public internet services.3. Enables misattribution, obscuring the origin of activities to protect operational anonymity.4. Provides customization and scalability, allowing adaptation to various operational needs and serving a broad range of military applications.“We are honored to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine as a Top Market Innovator,” said Tony Crescenzo, President & CEO of Intelligent Waves. “This award demonstrates our ongoing commitment to meet our customers' mission by protecting mobile operations and advancing cybersecurity for national security missions in contested environments.”About Intelligent WavesIntelligent Waves, a veteran-owned organization, delivers secure, innovative technology solutions for defense and intelligence missions. Specializing in cybersecurity, data science, systems and network engineering, software development, and cognitive human performance, we empower those who serve by delivering mission-focused solutions that enhance resilience, readiness, and national security across operational domains. Learn more at www.intelligentwaves.com About Cyber Defense Magazine and the InfoSec AwardsCyber Defense Magazine is a leading electronic information security publication for IT and security professionals. Its annual InfoSec Awards recognize innovators and leaders who demonstrate excellence and ingenuity in information security. Now in its 13th year, the program honors top global companies and emerging technologies that make a measurable impact on the cybersecurity landscape. Learn more at www.cyberdefensemagazine.com Media Contact:Gal Borenstein, CEOThe Borenstein GroupTel: (703) 385-8178Email: Gal@BorensteinGroup.com

