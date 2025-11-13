SilverTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Contentstack to Deliver Next-Generation Composable Digital Experiences

BEDFORD, NH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SilverTech , a premier digital experience agency with offices in New Hampshire, Indiana and Ohio, has announced a strategic partnership with Contentstack , a leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) and enterprise-grade headless CMS. The alliance empowers mid-market and enterprise organizations across financial services, insurance, healthcare, utilities, retail, higher education, manufacturing, and consumer goods to accelerate digital transformation, modernize content operations, and deliver scalable, omnichannel experiences built for the future.Together, SilverTech and Contentstack will help organizations move from legacy monolithic CMS systems to composable, API-first architectures that enable agility, scalability, and continuous innovation. This partnership combines SilverTech’s digital strategy and implementation expertise with Contentstack’s MACH-certified (Microservices, API-first, Cloud-native, Headless) technology to help brands build and scale modern digital ecosystems.From Monolithic to ModularMany enterprises still rely on legacy CMS platforms that tightly couple backend, frontend, and presentation logic—creating barriers to innovation and limiting omnichannel delivery. A headless, composable architecture separates content management from presentation, enabling faster deployment, reusable content, and seamless experiences across web, mobile, and emerging digital channels.With Contentstack’s integrated Customer Data Platform (CDP), organizations can unify customer data from CRM, marketing, and transactional systems into a single view. SilverTech combines this data foundation with its marketing and analytics expertise to power hyper-personalized experiences driven by real-time behavioral insights.Through the SilverTech–Contentstack partnership, clients will benefit from:Agile architecture: Modular content models that adapt to rapid market and customer changes.Scalable reuse: Unified components deployable across sites, portals, apps, and IoT.Faster time-to-market: Decoupled development empowers teams to publish independently.Governance and compliance: Workflows and audit trails tailored to regulated industries.Data-driven insights: Integrated CDP connects content with behavioral and transactional data for smarter personalization and decision-making.“Our clients are demanding more agile, scalable, and connected digital experiences,” said Nick Soggu, CEO of SilverTech. “Contentstack’s composable DXP aligns perfectly with our mission to build modern digital ecosystems that deliver both speed and adaptability. Together, we’re helping brands evolve beyond legacy systems and embrace a dynamic, customer-centric future.”Industry Expertise and Market ImpactSilverTech brings nearly three decades of experience designing and implementing digital ecosystems for regulated and customer-driven industries:Financial Services & Insurance: Modernizing CMS infrastructure to support compliance, scalability, and omnichannel engagement.Healthcare: Delivering personalized digital experiences while maintaining HIPAA and privacy standards.Consumer Goods: Powering global brands with connected experiences across e-commerce and marketing channels.Utilities: Improving digital self-service and customer communications through modern platforms.Retail: Unifying product data, content, and omnichannel experiences across physical and digital stores.Higher Education: Enabling personalized multi-site experiences that engage students and alumni.Manufacturing: Supporting multilingual, data-driven ecosystems for distributors, partners, and customers.By combining this vertical expertise with Contentstack’s composable platform, SilverTech is delivering faster migrations, scalable content models, and measurable business outcomes.“SilverTech’s reputation as a trusted digital transformation partner and its deep vertical expertise make them an ideal addition to our partner ecosystem,” said Preseetha Pettigrew Contentstack’s Global VP of Partnerships. “This collaboration will empower enterprises to strategically move from cumbersome, monolithic CMS platforms to composable, future-proof environments that scale across brands, geographies, and channels.”About SilverTechSilverTech is a leading digital experience agency redefining how businesses engage with their customers through measurable, modern, and innovative digital solutions. Founded in 1996, the national agency delivers an unexpectedly enjoyable client experience while solving complex business challenges through strategy, creativity, and technology. With offices in Bedford, NH, Indianapolis, IN, and Cleveland, OH, SilverTech sets the bar higher for smart, collaborative client partnerships.Following its 2025 acquisition of Paragon Inc., SilverTech expanded its reach and capabilities, broadening its service offerings, deepening enterprise expertise, and creating new opportunities to deliver greater value and impact for clients. SilverTech’s full suite of services includes digital strategy and consulting, marketing, user experience and design, journey mapping, advanced web and AI application development, and data and technology integration. Together, the combined teams manage a diverse roster of clients including Allison Transmission, Nova Scotia Power, Drexel University, the State of New Hampshire, Georgia Pacific, Renown Health, United Community Bank, Fulton Bank, UGG, HOKA, and Mutual of Omaha.Visit www.silvertech.com to learn more.

