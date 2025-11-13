Minister Blade Nzimande on passing of Professor Keolebogile Shirley Motaung

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande is deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of Professor Keolebogile Shirley Motaung.

“Prof. Keo, as she was affectionally known, was one of our country’s most decorated black female scientists and academics. For over two decades, she dedicated her knowledge and skills to the advancement of higher education, scientific knowledge, entrepreneurship, and capacity building.

“As a scientist, one of her seminal contributions was in the area of stem cells, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine. Through a company she co-founded, Global Health Biotech (Pty) Ltd, Prof. Motaung developed a natural anti-inflammatory ointment named La-Africa Soother (LAS) from medicinal plants. This ointment helps relieve muscle and joint aches and provides athletes and women with an alternative natural anti-inflammatory ointment.

“As an academic visionary, she contributed to the training of thousands of young black scientists and researchers. She was particularly passionate about the development of young black female scientists, researchers, and entrepreneurs,” said the Minister.

“Through this aspect of her work, Prof. Motaung made a distinct contribution to our national development goals of job creation for young people and the production of the required number of black female graduates in STEAMI (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics, and Innovation).

In Prof. Motaung, we also pay tribute to an outstanding leader and patriot, who served our country through a number of national and global institutions such as the Organisation for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD), South Africa, the Entrepreneurship Development in Higher Education (EDHE) Community of Practice for Entrepreneurship Research and the Board of the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA).

More recently, she served as Chairholder of the Female Academic Leaders Fellowship/Financial Research and Entrepreneurship Foundation- Research Chair in Entrepreneurship and Financial Inclusion at Nelson Mandela University” the Minister stated.

“Owing to her outstanding contribution in the areas of science, higher education, entrepreneurship and leadership, Prof. Motaung was also a recipient of a number of prestigious national and international honours such as the Strategic African Women in Leadership (SAWIL) Trailblazers Award, Inventor of the Year Award by Tshwane University of Technology, IPM Business Leader of the Year Award and the Distinguished Woman Scientist Award by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation.

In her work, Prof. Motaung displayed an irrepressible commitment to impactful research and innovation- driven entrepreneurship. More fundamentally, she was driven by a deep commitment to change the lives of ordinary people through education, science, and entrepreneurship.

As a tribute to her selfless contribution to South Africa’s development, we should use her legacy as inspiration to ensure that more and more black girls are able to fulfil their dreams of becoming scientists, academics, and entrepreneurs” the Minister added.

“On behalf of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and all the Entities in our National System of Innovation, I wish to send my heartfelt condolences to the children, family, friends, and colleagues of Prof. Motaung.”

