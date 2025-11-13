St. Augustine Nights of Lights Returns with Viral Pinkmas Tour and Two New Pink Culture Holiday Rides

Pink Culture’s signature 8-seat golf cart glides past a festively lit home in St. Augustine during the city’s famous Nights of Lights celebration. Pinkmas Elf in St. Augustine, Florida waiting to be found! The Grinch stealing our Pinkmas Cart in St. Augustine, FL

After last year’s sold-out success, Pink Culture returns with a Grinch twist and a family-friendly elf hunt during Florida’s most iconic holiday light festival

The response to last year’s Pinkmas Tour was unbelievable - we sold out, went viral on social, and had guests returning for a second ride. This year, we’re back with even more sparkle!” — Sandra Krasa BK, founder of Pink Culture and BK Adventure

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 2025 Nights of Lights celebration lights up St. Augustine this weekend, Florida’s most festive city is welcoming back one of last year’s most talked-about tours - and two new additions designed to make the magic even brighter. Pink Culture, the immersive tour brand in collaboration with BK Adventure, returns with its viral Pinkmas Nights of Lights Tour and introduces two all-new character-led experiences: The Grinch Who Stole Pinkmas and The Pinkmas Elf Tour Running nightly from November 15, 2025, through January 11, 2026, St. Augustine’s world-famous Nights of Lights festival features more than three million white lights and has been named one of the “Top 10 Holiday Light Displays in the World” by National Geographic. Pink Culture’s tours offer a playful, story-driven, and visually stunning way to explore the lights - all from the comfort of a cozy, pink-lit golf cart.Pink Culture’s 2025 Holiday Tour Lineup• Pinkmas Nights of Lights TourThe original pink-powered holiday ride that stole hearts in 2024 is back! With “Just Ken” as your glittery guide, this Barbie-inspired journey weaves through the glowing streets of downtown St. Augustine, packed with glam photo ops, festive trivia, and lots of holiday sparkle.Book now: www.bkadventure.com/package/st-augustine-nights-of-lights-pinkmas-tour/ New for 2025, this laugh-out-loud nighttime tour features a snarky Grinch trying to ruin your holiday fun. Spoiler: he fails. Expect mischief, glittery landmarks, and playful surprises that turn every guest into a true believer in Pinkmas cheer.Book now: www.bkadventure.com/package/st-augustine-nights-of-lights-grinch-tour/ • Pinkmas Elf TourDesigned for families and younger guests, this daytime adventure features cocoa at check-in, a guided elf hunt in decorated downtown shops, and fun holiday stories shared by your elf-approved guide. No bedtime excuses needed.Book now: www.bkadventure.com/package/st-augustine-holiday-pinkmas-elf-tour/ A Fresh Take on the Nation’s Most Famous Holiday Light ShowAll tours depart from 101 Orange Street in downtown St. Augustine and last approximately 45 to 60 minutes. Tickets range from $35–$45 per person, with limited availability during weekends and Christmas week.With thousands of tourists visiting St. Augustine for the Nights of Lights, these guided golf cart tours offer a more intimate, joyful, and entertaining way to take in the city’s glow - perfect for families, couples, friend groups, or anyone searching for unique things to do during the holidays in Florida.About Pink Culture ToursPink Culture is a Florida-based experiential brand creating immersive, story-rich tours in iconic destinations. Created by the team behind BK Adventure, Pink Culture blends seasonal themes, character-led storytelling, and bold visual design to turn traditional sightseeing into cinematic, memory-making moments. Tour offerings include Pinkmas, Haunted in Pink, PinkStory, and more.

