BK Adventure Launches 'Glow All November' Black Friday Experience - 20% OFF Every Tour on Florida’s Space Coast

New promo code BLACKFRIDAYGLOW invites thrill-seekers and holiday shoppers to trade malls for glowing waters and wintry Florida sunsets.

We wanted to turn Black Friday into a genuine Florida adventure, not just another discount. From glowing comb jellies to dolphins dancing at dusk, this is Florida’s most shareable holiday experience.” — Audra Espinoza, Marketing Manager

COCOA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BK Adventure Launches First-Ever Sitewide Tour Discount on a Black Friday – 20% Off All Excursions This November.For the first time ever, BK Adventure is offering 20% off every single tour booked during November using promo code BLACKFRIDAYGLOW. This exclusive promotion applies to all excursions - from bioluminescent kayaking to manatee encounters and clear kayak sunset experiences - for any date, any location.Why now?• Seasonal sweet-spot: Cooler nights on the Indian River Lagoon enhance bioluminescent visibility as comb jellies illuminate paddlers.• Holiday shift: Travelers are searching for meaningful experiences close to Orlando and Cocoa Beach - BK Adventure meets that demand with accessible, memorable outdoor tours.• Giftability: With this promo, customers can purchase in November and redeem later, making the tours ideal holiday gifts for friends, families or couples.Offer Details• 20% discount per booking any tour, any day, redeemed with code BLACKFRIDAYGLOW.• Valid purchase window: November 1–30, 2025.• Tours available at three locations: Haulover Canal and Beacon 42 (closer to Titusville) and Kiwanis Island Park (closer to Cocoa Beach) - all less than an hour from Orlando.• Applicable to:o Bioluminescence Rafting Tours ( https://www.bkadventure.com/florida-bioluminescence-tour-in-family-rafts/ About BK AdventureFounded in 2015 and headquartered in Titusville, Florida, BK Adventure specializes in eco-kayak experiences along the Indian River Lagoon. The company offers guided tours of bioluminescent waters, dolphin and manatee encounters, and clear-kayak adventures for families, couples and groups. Their mission is to make Florida nature accessible, memorable and shareable.

