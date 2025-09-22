Woman-Owned Eco-Tour Company BK Adventure Honored as Accelerate Brevard’s Business Champion

Sandra Krasa BK with BK's Business Champion of the Month Award BK Adventure receiving its Business Champion of the Month Award in Summer 2025

It means a lot to be recognized not only for our tours but for the mission behind them. We’ve worked hard to create adventures that inspire people to care for nature while having fun.” — Sandra Krasa BK

TITUSVILLE - FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BK Adventure , Florida’s #1 bioluminescence tour company, has been recognized by the Accelerate Brevard Chamber of Innovation as Business Champion of the Month this Summer. The honor highlights the company’s innovation in eco-tourism and shines a spotlight on its founder, Sandra Krasa BK , a woman entrepreneur who has built one of Florida’s most celebrated outdoor adventure brands.Sandra, often called the “Florida Bioluminescence Tour Queen”, launched BK Adventure with a vision to make Florida’s natural beauty accessible to everyone while promoting environmental stewardship. Under her leadership, the company has grown into a top-rated provider of bioluminescent kayaking tours, family-friendly rafts, and wildlife adventures, connecting thousands of guests each year to the rare magic of Florida’s Space Coast.Why BK Adventure Was Recognized• Women-Led Innovation – Sandra has grown BK Adventure into a standout in Florida tourism by blending outdoor recreation with education and eco-awareness.• Unforgettable Experiences – Guests paddle through glowing bioluminescent waters, bike scenic trails, or encounter manatees — all led by expert guides.• Community Impact – As noted by Accelerate Brevard, BK Adventure embodies the spirit of innovation while boosting the local economy and promoting sustainable tourism.A Recognition with MomentumThe award underscores BK Adventure’s role as both an industry leader and an inspiring example of women-led entrepreneurship in Florida’s tourism sector. With bioluminescence season still in full swing and manatee season approaching, the company continues to grow its reputation as one of the best things to do near Orlando and Cocoa Beach year-round.For more details, visit Accelerate Brevard’s feature on BK Adventure About BK AdventureBK Adventure is Florida’s premier eco-tour company, specializing in bioluminescent kayaking, clear kayak tours, family rafting, and wildlife adventures along the Space Coast. Founded by Sandra Krasa BK, BK Adventure has been making Florida’s most magical natural experiences accessible to families, couples, and travelers from around the world for over a decade.

