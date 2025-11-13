Entrinsik Transforms Event Engagement into 28,500 Meals for Families Across the United States

Reinforces tech company’s long-standing belief that business is about people first

We’ve always believed business should make a positive impact beyond the bottom line. This approach isn’t about making a statement; it’s about doing something that matters.” — Brad Leupen, chief executive officer of Entrinsik

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrinsik, a leader in data analytics and business intelligence solutions, has transformed the way tradeshow interactions are valued. In a new approach to event engagement, Entrinsik replaced the popular “giveaways” with “givebacks”. For every badge scan or business card collected at events such as Accelerate, NS3, NCIIPS, EDUCAUSE, and others, Entrinsik donated 50 meals to Feeding America. Additionally, for each follow-up meeting booked, 100 extra meals were contributed. Entrinsik also donated 50 meals for every Entrinsicon registration and sponsored Fright Nights, benefiting the local food bank, adding another 2,500 meals to the total.“We’ve always believed business should make a positive impact beyond the bottom line. This approach isn’t about making a statement; it’s about doing something that matters. Every scan, every meeting, every registration helped feed families,” said Brad Leupen, chief executive officer of Entrinsik. “This initiative reflects what Entrinsik is all about: connecting data, people, and purpose.”With a philosophy that business is about people, community, and making a positive impact, instilled by Entrinsik Founder Doug Leupen, employees continued their dedication to the community beyond tradeshow givebacks. Employees volunteered at the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina twice this year and are currently hosting a Toys for Tots drive for the upcoming holidays.“When we decided to rethink giveaways, we wanted to create something that left a lasting impact on our community. Redirecting that spend toward Feeding America turned every interaction into an opportunity to do good, and the response was incredible,” said Lindsay Moran, director of marketing. “It was a great reminder that our business is built on relationships, and the best ones are grounded in shared values.”The Entrinsik team plans to continue their givebacks throughout the 2026 tradeshow cycle.###About EntrinsikEntrinsik develops innovative software solutions that help organizations harness data and streamline operations. For more than 40 years, Entrinsik has been a leader in business intelligence, analytics, and data management. Informer, its flagship BI platform, enables self-service data discovery, visualization, and reporting within a secure, SOC 2–compliant framework. Enrole, Entrinsik's online registration and ecommerce platform, is purpose-built for continuing education, workforce development, and lifelong learning programs, helping institutions manage non-credit courses, streamline enrollment and payment processing, and enhance the learner experience. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Entrinsik serves thousands of clients across industries, including higher education, manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and financial services. Learn more at https://entrinsik.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.