FarmingWell and Gather Station Partner to Preserve History and Strengthen Food Security

Historic venue supports community food programs while sharing untold stories from Wake and Chatham counties

Gather Station is more than a venue, it is a place where community comes together, history is remembered, and essential programs are supported.” — Kristin Keller, events manager

NEW HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FarmingWell today announced the continued success of its community-focused programs at Gather Station , a historic venue in New Hill that blends preservation, sustainability, and the spirit of community.Gather Station carries forward the legacy of the 1840 Farm Store, a building that has journeyed through three locations, from its original home in New Hill, to Chapel Hill, and now back again to New Hill on a nearby site. The venue incorporates original repurposed materials, including trees milled on-site, to honor the area’s history. It hosts weddings, family gatherings, and community events, offering a rustic and welcoming setting.FarmingWell, based at Gather Station, operates food security programs that deliver meals and resources to underserved populations. These efforts provide nourishment while fostering dignity, respect, and inclusion across the community.In addition to food initiatives, FarmingWell is highlighting five historic narratives drawn from primary sources in the Wake and Chatham County farm communities. The stories, rooted in local history, will be shared through print and performance art and include:• Not My Child: A soldier's shocking return home to his farm• Tracks on My Land: The plight of a free African American farmer & railroad.• Fake Lake News: A tale of 6,000 acres of farm land taken under false pretenses.• My Right to Vote!: A historic voter intimidation case impacting 70 local farm families.• Love Thy Neighbor: A community's final days care for an elderly African American farmer neighbor living alone.These stories are backed by primary historical sources dating back to the 1870s, showcasing the rich tapestry of our community’s history.“Gather Station is more than a venue,” said Kristin Keller, events manager. “It is a place where community comes together, history is remembered, and essential programs are supported.”Event bookings at Gather Station directly contribute to FarmingWell’s food programs, educational opportunities, and community-building efforts. For more information, visit http://farmingwell.org and http://gatherstation.org ###About FarmingWell:FarmingWell is a KnowledgeWell (UNC Business School Alumni) designed venture, which celebrates our Carolina farms, foods and families. Its social returns include a dedication to enhancing food security and supporting underserved populations through community-based initiatives. Its programs focus on delivering food, experiential learning, and resources to those in need, ensuring that everyone is welcome.About Gather Station:Gather Station is a unique venue located in New Hill, North Carolina, that repurposes the local community historic 1840 Farm Store. It serves as a gathering place for families, businesses, and community events, all while promoting sustainability and historical preservation. To learn more, visit gatherstation.org.Join Us in Our Mission: We invite everyone to join us in making a difference. By booking your events at Gather Station, you are directly contributing to our food security programs, experiential learning for students and other community initiatives. Together, we can create a lasting impact and foster a sense of belonging for all.

