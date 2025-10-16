Entrinsik Named Finalist for NC Tech Awards 2025 in AI, ML + Data Innovation Category

Recognition highlights Entrinsik’s innovation in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics solutions

We’re equally as proud to contribute to the Triangle's reputation as a leading technology hub, while also positioning the company among North Carolina’s top technology innovators.” — Brad Leupen, chief executive officer of Entrinsik

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrinsik, a leader in data analytics and business intelligence solutions, has been selected as a finalist for the NC Tech Awards 2025 in the AI, ML + Data Innovation Category. The NC TECH Awards is North Carolina's only statewide technology awards program that recognizes innovation, growth and leadership in the tech sector.“We’re honored to be named a finalist for the NC Tech Awards, and this recognition reflects the hard work put in by our team in their dedication to revolutionizing how organizations harness their data,” said Brad Leupen, chief executive officer of Entrinsik. “As a homegrown North Carolina based company, we’re equally as proud to contribute to the Triangle's reputation as a leading technology hub, while also positioning the company among North Carolina’s top technology innovators.”Entrinsik's submission showcased California Lutheran University's campus-wide AI initiative, which transforms the entire digital experience for students, faculty, and staff. Leveraging CLU's existing Informer business intelligence infrastructure, the university deployed AI Assistants, a feature of Entrinsik's Informer platform, throughout the MyCLU portal and mobile app, with Ask Gumby serving as the unified chat interface. Ask Gumby connects securely to ERP, SIS, and LMS systems to deliver personalized, role-aware insights to more than 4,400 users across campus. The results have been transformative: a 70% reduction in financial aid follow-ups at orientation, a 75% decrease in unpaid graduation fees, and dramatic time savings as processes that once took hours now take minutes. CLU's approach, which uses Specialized Governed Assistants to maintain security and accuracy while preventing AI sprawl, earned the university the 2025 Tambellini Future Campus Award for Impact on Learning Outcomes and Experience.“Our AI innovations, from AI Assistants that provide instant insights to Magic Visuals that turn natural language into compelling visualizations, represent a fundamental shift in making advanced analytics truly democratized,” said Madhavi Chandra, chief product & strategy officer of Entrinsik. “This finalist recognition reinforces our belief that the future of business intelligence lies in AI that's not just powerful, but governable, secure, and intuitive enough for any user to leverage.”Winners will be announced at the NC Tech Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at the Raleigh Convention Center.###About EntrinsikEntrinsik develops innovative software solutions that help organizations harness data and streamline operations. For more than 40 years, Entrinsik has been a leader in business intelligence, analytics, and data management. Informer, its flagship BI platform, enables self-service data discovery, visualization, and reporting within a secure, SOC 2–compliant framework. Enrole, Entrinsik's online registration and ecommerce platform, is purpose-built for continuing education, workforce development, and lifelong learning programs, helping institutions manage non-credit courses, streamline enrollment and payment processing, and enhance the learner experience. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, Entrinsik serves thousands of clients across industries including higher education, manufacturing, healthcare, insurance, and financial services. Learn more at https://entrinsik.com About NC TECHNC TECH is a not-for-profit, membership-driven trade association and the primary voice of the technology industry in North Carolina. NC TECH’s mission is to foster growth and champion innovation in North Carolina’s tech sector, while providing a voice for the tech community. NC TECH’s membership includes 700 member companies, organizations and institutions employing more than 250,000 workers in North Carolina. For more information, visit nctech.org

