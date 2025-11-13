Funfull Brings Holiday Cheer to Delaware Families with Its Black Friday Celebration and New ‘Funfull at Home’

Funfull is kicking off the holiday season in Delaware with its largest Black Friday deal of the year and the launch of Funfull at Home.

I’ve always believed that strong family bonds are made over shared activities and adventures. After all, the essence of family bonding is the time you spend together.” — Vishal Patel, CEO & Founder, Funfull

DE, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This November, Funfull is blending tradition and innovation to bring families across Delaware something special: its biggest Black Friday promotion yet and the launch of Funfull at Home . The new addition, included in the existing FunPass, expands Funfull’s reach from community attractions and fun things to do near me to creative experiences that bring families together at home.Designed for busy parents and curious kids alike, Funfull at Home gives members free access to thousands of online classes and videos in art, baking, photography, knitting, woodworking, yoga, and more. So, whether it's learning a new hobby together or spending quality time on a weekend afternoon, the platform makes creativity part of everyday life.This season’s Black Friday deal will be the year’s most inclusive yet, combining access to both in-person attractions and home-based activities through a single FunPass membership. The company says the goal is simple: help Delaware families celebrate connections at amusement parks, at family fun centers , or right at home.“Every family deserves the chance to make memories without overcomplicating it,” said Vishal Patel, CEO and Founder of Funfull. “From bowling and arcades to yoga and cake design tutorials, Funfull is giving families options that fit every age and lifestyle. Funfull at Home turns any living room into a space for creativity and connection.”The FunPass already connects members to over 10,000 family attractions and entertainment venues across seven states, including local favorites and national names such as Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, Disney World, Regal Cinemas, AMC, and Cinemark. In Delaware, families can easily find fun places to go nearby, from skating rinks to indoor amusement centers included in the membership.This year’s Black Friday event also highlights Funfull’s growing commitment to making family fun more flexible and affordable. By pairing traditional outings with digital creativity, the brand is redefining what togetherness can look like in a modern household.“Funfull started with the idea that fun should be easy to find,” Patel added. “Now, with Funfull at Home, that fun lives everywhere-at the park, at the movies, and at home after dinner. Our biggest Black Friday deal is about celebrating that joy in every form.”About FunfullOur MissionFunfull is dedicated to helping families connect through play, creativity, and shared experiences. By combining in-person entertainment with at-home learning, Funfull encourages parents and children to build lasting memories together while keeping family outings simple and affordable.Our ReachThrough its FunPass membership, Funfull provides free and discounted access to more than 10,000 family entertainment venues across seven states, including Delaware. Partners include local favorites and national destinations such as Altitude Trampoline Park, Hersheypark, Regal Cinemas, AMC, and Cinemark. The new Funfull at Home feature adds thousands of virtual lessons and creative classes that families can enjoy anytime, anywhere.Media ContactNikki BryanFunfull, Inc+1 888-386-3855fun@funfull.com

