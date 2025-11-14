Kerry W. Kirby Breaks Down The Future of Tech-Driven Multifamily Operations in Visionary New Podcast Episode

Kerry W. Kirby, Renowed Entrepreneur, Technology Innovator, Philanthropist

Award-Winning Innovator Kerry W. Kirby Breaks Down How AI and Automation are Reshaping Multifamily Operations

The future of multifamily operations is about creating synergy between people and platforms, where automation removes friction, and human expertise drives connection and innovation.” — Kerry W. Kirby

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 365 Connect, the multifamily industry’s leading innovator in AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platforms, announced today its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby , has released his latest podcast; Centralized, Streamlined, and Smarter: The New Face of Multifamily Operations. The podcast is now streaming on MultifamilyBiz, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry, and across all major podcasting channels worldwide.Centralized, Streamlined, and Smarter: The New Face of Multifamily Operations explores the rapid evolution of multifamily operations — from the rise of centralized models to the integration of automation, AI, and data-driven decision making. In this eye-opening episode, Kirby examines how connected systems are transforming leasing, marketing, and maintenance functions while empowering teams to operate more efficiently and deliver elevated resident experiences.“Technology doesn’t replace people — it empowers them,” Kirby explained. “The future of multifamily operations is about creating synergy between people and platforms, where automation removes friction, and human expertise drives connection and innovation. When people and technology work in sync, you don’t lose the personal touch — you amplify it.”Joining this discussion is property management expert Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry veteran and author of SmartMatch Alliances. Together, Oriente and Kirby have co-hosted almost 200 podcasts, reaching millions of listeners worldwide through platforms like Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Apple Podcasts. With a combined 50 years of experience in the multifamily housing industry, they deliver insightful, cutting-edge content that has garnered numerous prestigious global awards for their impactful and educational programming.Oriente stated, ““Kerry has an extraordinary ability to look beyond the technology itself and focus on how it elevates people. I’m honored to join him in this conversation as we explore how automation and AI are reshaping the very framework of multifamily operations — empowering teams to think bigger, act faster, and connect more deeply. This is about unlocking human potential through innovation and building a future where technology and talent move forward together.”365 Connect is a global leader in AI-driven automation for the multifamily housing industry, recognized with numerous international awards for innovation and excellence. Its Automated Leasing, OptimizeIQ, and UnitRev platforms leverage advanced artificial intelligence to optimize marketing performance, streamline leasing workflows, and deliver real time renter engagement. These solutions reflect the company’s commitment to delivering intelligent technology that simplifies operations, amplifies reach, and empowers property teams to perform at their highest level.“The future of multifamily isn’t about choosing between people or technology — it’s about harnessing both to build something greater.” Kirby concluded. “When innovation and human ingenuity work hand in hand, we move beyond efficiency to create experiences that truly connect, inspire, and endure. That’s the future we’re building at 365 Connect — smarter systems, empowered teams, and communities that thrive.”The podcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world’s most advanced AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Purpose-built to reimagine the renter journey at every touchpoint, our platform enables property managers to scale faster, operate smarter, and lead in a rapidly evolving market. Founded in 2003 with unmatched industry expertise, 365 Connect is leading the next era of innovation by fusing intelligent automation with human-centered design to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions. Discover what’s next at 365connect.com

