Entrepreneur Kerry W. Kirby Delivers on Philanthropic Mission to Expand Access to Lifesaving Dialysis Care in Louisiana

Kerry W. Kirby and Melinda M. Kirby - Founders of The Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation

Ride with Kenny was created to address this critical gap—removing one of the most persistent barriers to care: simply getting to a dialysis clinic.

Ride with Kenny is more than transportation—it’s a lifeline, a promise, and a deeply personal mission to right a wrong that took my father way too soon."” — Kerry W. Kirby

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation in partnership with the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana (NKFL), announced today the impact of their groundbreaking initiative, Ride with Kenny. This pioneering program enables social workers across Louisiana to schedule non-emergency medical transportation for patients who require dialysis—removing a major obstacle to care and helping some of the state’s most vulnerable citizens live healthier, more stable lives.In a state where more than 460,000 residents are battling chronic kidney disease and over 16,000 rely on dialysis to survive, access to timely and reliable transportation can mean the difference between life and death. Ride with Kenny was created to address this critical gap—removing one of the most persistent barriers to care: simply getting to a dialysis clinic.According to NKFL and Uber Health’s internal data for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, Ride with Kenny provided 1,165 rides to approximately 582 patients—each ride representing a lifeline to health, dignity, and hope. By preventing missed dialysis treatments, the program helps avert up to a 40% increased risk of hospitalization—and reduced mortality risk by as much as 25% among patients who otherwise miss their sessions (Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, June 2025).Powered by a generous multi-year grant from the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation, the program expands an existing NKFL initiative to deliver more accessible transportation options to patients across Louisiana. Through an alliance with Uber Health, the program provides a critical link to care—offering HIPAA-compliant rides that get patients to their treatments safely and on time.“Kerry and Melinda Kirby are not just philanthropists—they are true champions for patients in need,” stated Torie Kranze, CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana. “Their extraordinary generosity and compassion have created a life-changing program that removes one of the most significant challenges to obtaining medical services. Ride with Kenny is a shining example of what happens when visionary leadership meets a deep commitment to community.”The Ride with Kenny initiative is a heartfelt tribute to Kenneth Fredrick Kirby, one of the first dialysis patients in Louisiana. Affectionately known as Kenny, he was a beloved son, devoted husband, and loving father to Kerry W. Kirby and Karen Kirby Lasseigne. Kenny proudly served in the United States Army and later joined the Louisiana State Police, where he carried out his duties with unwavering integrity and dedication. After a long and courageous battle with chronic kidney disease, the illness ultimately claimed his life at the young age of 33. His legacy now lives on through a mission that brings hope, healing, and access to care for others in need.“Ride with Kenny is more than transportation—it’s a lifeline, a promise, and a deeply personal mission to right a wrong that took my father way too soon,” said Kerry W. Kirby, philanthropist and co-founder of the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation. “It’s about restoring hope and standing with those who fight each day for their health. Melinda and I are committed to removing the roadblocks that prevent access to lifesaving treatments and to uplifting others with dignity and compassion. We’re honored and forever grateful to work with NKFL in bringing this vision to life.”About The Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation: Renowned entrepreneurs Kerry W. Kirby and Melinda M. Kirby are dedicated to supporting communities and causes, with a strong emphasis on humanitarian, educational, healthcare, and equality initiatives. Through the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation, they provide resources to nonprofit organizations that drive progress and amplify the voices of those who are often not heard. Learn more at: Kirby.Foundation About the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana: The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana (NKFL) is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis and transplantation. The NKFL provides vital patient and community services, conducts extensive public and professional education, advocates for patients through legislative action, and supports local kidney research to identify new treatments. NKFL relies on individual and corporate donations, business partnerships, foundation and government grants and special event revenue. More than 81 cents of each dollar donated to the NKFL goes directly to support its programs and services. Learn more at: Kidneyla.org

