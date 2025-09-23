Kerry W. Kirby Delivers Insights on Digital Compliance for Multifamily Housing Operators in Must-Hear Podcast Episode

Kerry W. Kirby, American entrepreneur, technology innovator, and philanthropist. Kerry W. Kirby Live on Stage at The Multifamily Innovation & AI Summit

Kerry W. Kirby’s latest podcast unpacks digital compliance—Fair Housing, ADA standards, and marketing strategies every multifamily operator must hear.

When we embrace the cornerstones of compliance, we set a higher standard for our industry, create communities that welcome everyone, and foster the kind of trust that truly endures for generations.” — Kerry W. Kirby

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 365 Connect, the multifamily industry’s leading innovator in AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platforms, announced today its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby , has released his latest podcast; Compliance Matters: Regulations, Accessible Websites, and Fair Housing Marketing. The podcast is now streaming on MultifamilyBiz, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry, and across all major podcasting channels worldwide.Compliance Matters: Regulations, Accessible Websites, and Fair Housing Marketing explores how today’s operators must navigate evolving Fair Housing regulations, meet ADA accessibility standards, and adapt marketing strategies to stay both effective and compliant. In this eye-opening episode, Kirby moves beyond the legal landscape to deliver practical guidance on content creation, technology adoption, and vendor accountability. The podcast makes clear why compliance must be built into every digital initiative, while revealing the competitive advantages that emerge when operators embrace it as part of their culture.“Compliance is not the end goal—it’s the foundation,” Kirby explained. “Too often, operators treat regulations as a checklist, when in reality, they are the very framework that ensures fairness, accessibility, and opportunity for all. When operators align with these standards, they are not just meeting legal obligations—they are raising the bar for the entire industry.”Joining this discussion is property management expert Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry veteran and author of SmartMatch Alliances. Together, Oriente and Kirby have co-hosted almost 200 podcasts, reaching millions of listeners worldwide through platforms like Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Apple Podcasts. With a combined 50 years of experience in the multifamily housing industry, they deliver insightful, cutting-edge content that has garnered numerous prestigious global awards for their impactful and educational programming.Oriente stated, “Kerry has an extraordinary ability to translate complex compliance and accessibility issues into clear, actionable strategies for our industry. I’m honored to join him in this discussion as we address not only the legal and regulatory challenges operators face, but also the opportunities these standards unlock to innovate, differentiate, and build stronger, lasting connections with renters.”365 Connect is a global leader in digital inclusion, recognized with 15 international awards for advancing web accessibility. Its renter-facing platform is certified to the latest WCAG 2.2 standards by an IAAP-accredited third-party auditor, an elite distinction achieved by fewer than one percent of websites worldwide. This achievement underscores the company’s relentless commitment to creating technology that serves everyone.“At the end of the day, compliance is about more than rules—it’s about responsibility,” Kirby concluded. “When we embrace the essential cornerstones of compliance, we set a higher standard for our industry, create communities that welcome everyone, and foster the kind of trust that truly endures for generations.”The podcast is available at MultifamilyBiz.com ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world’s most advanced AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Purpose-built to reimagine the renter journey at every touchpoint, our platform enables property managers to scale faster, operate smarter, and lead in a rapidly evolving market. Founded in 2003 with unmatched industry expertise, 365 Connect is leading the next era of innovation by fusing intelligent automation with human-centered design to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions. Discover what’s next at 365connect.com

