Demeter’s Pantry Develops High-Protein Foods with a Home-Cooked Feel to Meet Growing Demand

Demeter’s Pantry’s Lemon Garlic Chicken and Vegetables, a high-protein meal made from scratch with lean chicken, fresh herbs, and clean-label ingredients. High-protein meals from Demeter’s Pantry featuring Beef and Chicken Enchiladas made with fresh, clean-label ingredients and vibrant sauces inspired by Latin cuisine. High-protein meals from The Greek Table line by Demeter’s Pantry features the Greek Chicken Bowl and Turkey Meatballs in Moroccan-Inspired Sauce, made with clean-label ingredients.

Demeter’s Pantry expands its lineup with meals and foodservice solutions crafted to meet growing demand for high-protein, clean-label foods.

Protein-rich meals and prepared foods are what people want today. We make ours fresh and balanced so customers never have to choose between their protein goals and flavor” — Maria Kardamaki Robertson, Founder of Demeter’s Pantry

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Demeter’s Pantry is responding to the growing demand for high-protein, home-style meals with recipes made from scratch using clean, recognizable ingredients. The company’s guiding principle is simple: the ingredient label should be easy to understand. Each meal is prepared entirely in-house with fresh vegetables, herbs, and lean proteins for a genuine home-style taste.As reported by FoodNavigator, the high-protein market is expected to grow by more than 50 billion dollars between 2023 and 2028, a trend that emphasizes the relevance of Demeter’s Pantry’s clean-label approach. All proteins are sourced from animals raised with No Antibiotics or Added Hormones Ever, ensuring quality and integrity from the start. Unlike most manufacturers who assemble meals from precooked components, Demeter’s Pantry prepares every recipe in-house to preserve both flavor and authenticity.Among the high-protein offerings in foodservice is Demeter’s Pantry’s Lemon Garlic Chicken and Roasted Vegetables, which provides 20 grams of protein per serving. It is made from scratch with lean chicken, fresh herbs, and clean ingredients for a balanced diet. Under federal food labeling guidelines, these prepared meals qualify as high protein. Other protein-rich favorites include: Beef Enchiladas with Rice and Salsa Roja, Chicken Enchiladas with Rice and Salsa Verde from the brand’s Hispanic-inspired line, Turkey Meatballs with Couscous in a Moroccan-inspired sauce, and the Greek Chicken Bowl from The Greek Table line, which delivers 40 grams of protein per serving. Each of these meals provides more than 20 grams of protein per serving. From the beginning, Demeter’s Pantry has been committed to sourcing proteins from animals raised with No Antibiotics Ever and no added hormones. The animals used in these proteins have never received antibiotics or growth hormones at any point in their lives.Clean Label Commitment:• High-protein offerings• No preservatives, artificial colors, or additives• Proteins raised with No Antibiotics and Hormones EverDemeter’s Pantry is a women-owned business in Maryland, founded almost two decades ago with a mission of bringing home recipes to market, creating prepared foods with Mediterranean and Latin flavors with a restaurant quality. Demeter’s Pantry Latin cuisine includes handmade Enchiladas, Burritos and Quesadillas with in-house made sauces. Its Mediterranean entrees incorporate Greek and fusion flavors. Demeter’s Pantry has served the deli, Grab&Go and hot bar departments of retailers and online retailers like Territory Foods

Demeter's Pantry: Mediterranean and Hispanic Natural Prepared Foods and Healthy Meals

