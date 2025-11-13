THE EXCELLENCE OF ITALIAN FLORICULTURE ON SHOW

Myplant & Garden Middle East 2025 To Host The Regions Of Liguria And Piemonte

DUBAI, DUBAI EXHIBITION CENTRE (EXPO CITY), UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Myplant & Garden Middle East 2025, the region’s first international B2B trade fair dedicated to floriculture, landscaping and green innovation, will welcome the horticultural excellence of Liguria and Piemonte, proudly representing Italy on the world stage.Taking place from 15th to 17th November 2025, at the state-of-the-art Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, the event provides a distinguished platform to showcase the innovation, heritage, and sustainable practices that characterise Italy’s renowned green sector.In a collaborative and high-impact presentation, both regions will have a exhibition space designed to immerse visitors in their rich horticultural identities. The display will spotlight their celebrated horticultural districts, cutting-edge agri-food innovations and their commitment to research-driven sustainability.This strategic partnership showcases Italy’s leadership in sustainability, craftsmanship and biodiversity, while advancing a shared vision for strengthened international cooperation. Through the seamless integration of agriculture, advanced innovation and tourism, Liguria and Piemonte aim to promote sustainable regional development at a global level.Representatives from both regions will also take part in a full programme of institutional activities. The official opening ceremony on 15 November, themed “Planting the Future: Building a New Narrative of Nature Through Landscape”, will feature:• Alessandro Piana, Vice-President and Regional Minister for Agriculture, Liguria• Paolo Bongioanni, Regional Minister for Trade, Agriculture and Food, Tourism and Sport, Piemonte• Lorenzo Fanara, Italian Ambassador to the UAE• Mirco Carloni, President of the Agriculture Committee of the Chamber of Deputies• Representatives of the Ministry of Enterprise, Made in Italy and the Italian Ministry of Foreign AffairsLIGURIA: A HERITAGE OF FLORICULTURAL MASTERY AND SUSTAINABLE TOURISMLiguria’s delegation will be led by Alessandro Piana, Vice-President and Regional Minister for Agriculture. Joining him is a distinguished team comprising representatives of the renowned Distretto Florovivaistico Ligure, ANCEF (National Association of Flower Exporters) and InLiguria, the regional tourism and territorial marketing agency.Among them is Luca De Michelis, President of the Distretto Florovivaistico Ligure (Confagricoltura), whose expertise will enhance the region’s presence.Liguria’s participation will showcase its centuries-old floricultural heritage, built on generations of passion and precision. Beyond floriculture, the region will present its wider tourism and lifestyle offering, demonstrating how its picturesque green landscapes and thriving agri-food sector are deeply interwoven with its culture and strong commitment to sustainability.Visitors can also look forward to inspiring live floral demonstrations celebrating the extraordinary skill, artistry and creativity of Ligurian growers.“Liguria’s floriculture reflects not only a tradition of passion and precision, but also a profound culture of sustainability that closely connects our land, our people and our cherished visitors. Participating in Myplant & Garden Middle East enables us to share this excellence with new and emerging markets and to foster meaningful dialogue between the Mediterranean and the Middle East. We believe this exchange — rooted in beauty, innovation and environmental respect — will cultivate lasting partnerships”, said Alessandro Piana, Vice-President & Regional Minister for Agriculture, Liguria.PIEDMONT: INNOVATION AND RESEARCH FOR CUTTING-EDGE AGRICULTURE AND FLORICULTUREThe Piedmont Region will participate in the Fair together with Asproflor, the Association of Floriculture Producers representing its dynamic regional fruit and vegetable district and promoters for years of the ‘Comuni fioriti’ (Flowering Municipalities) project to enrich urban greenery in the villages and cities of Piedmont and Italy. At the fair, Asproflor is designing and creating Office Landscape, an installation that explores the relationship between work, space and nature with the aim of rethinking the working environment as a living ecosystem, capable of stimulating well-being, creativity and relationships.The second Piedmontese partner is the Agrion Foundation, a cutting-edge research hub capable of supporting the agri-food sector through the adoption of innovative technologies and direct dialogue between experts from different sectors, which will present the projects “Natura tra le Pagine” (Nature between the Pages) and “Il Giardino Terapeutico” (The Therapeutic Garden) for water saving and biodiversity protection, with particular regard to the protection of pollinating insects and the restoration of a proper relationship of interdependence between Man and Nature.Paolo Bongioanni, Councillor for Trade, Agriculture and Food, Tourism, Sport and Post-Olympics, Hunting and Fishing, and Parks of the Piedmont Region, will participate in the opening conference to articulate Piedmont's unconditional commitment to cutting-edge research, technological innovation applied to agriculture and rural development, and the adoption of resilient and sustainable agricultural models: 'Piedmont is presenting itself for the first time at Myplant Middle East with the best of its floricultural production curated by Asproflor and with an important focus on its agri-food production.The Gulf region and the entire Middle East represent a stage with extraordinary potential for environmental awareness, to which Dubai and many other countries in the area are strongly committed: issues such as water conservation, sustainability, public green spaces, the intelligent and technologically advanced use of environmental resources, and attention to the impact on the climate and climate change. The Agrion Foundation, entrusted by the Piedmont Region with research and experimentation in agriculture, is bringing its sensors for monitoring climatic and environmental parameters. Dubai and the Middle East are also rapidly expanding markets, which Piedmont is closely monitoring in order to promote and showcase its excellent food products, starting with fruit and vegetables, for which it has long been an important player in the Arabian Peninsula. For this reason, an evening at a prestigious restaurant in Dubai with authorities, journalists and opinion leaders will be entirely dedicated to presenting the jewels of Piedmontese cuisine.‘Ours is a collective commitment to the well-being of present and future generations,’ says Giacomo Ballari, president of Agrion. "Today, many pollinators, especially insects, are in decline and some are even in danger of extinction, an alarm already raised by the FAO and taken into consideration by the European Union. People need to be aware of the importance of nature in cities and the benefits it can bring to human health and the environment. This is the aim of the “Nature between the pages” and “Therapeutic Garden” projects, and this is the value that we as a Foundation would like to bring to the “Myplant & Garden” expo in Dubai."‘We are honoured to be able to participate in the first edition of Myplant & Garden in Dubai and to be a partner of the Piedmont Region for the green design of the institutional area,’ says Sergio Ferraro, President of Asproflor. "Asproflor is proud to present the “Office Landscape” project with plants from Piedmontese nurseries. Piedmontese floriculture, with its excellence and its producers, is ready to take on new challenges in international markets."The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a strategic market for Italian agri-food exports, thanks to its heavy dependence on imports (around 80-90% of food products) and growing demand for premium goods such as wines, chocolate, desserts and dried fruit. Piedmont, with its specialised districts (e.g. wines from Langhe, Roero and Monferrato; artisan sweets, coffee, chocolate, hazelnuts and Piedmontese fruit, rice), contributes significantly to this flow. In 2024, Piedmont's total exports to Middle Eastern countries (including the UAE) were worth around €1.9 billion, 3% of the total (it should be noted that the European Union alone accounts for over 60% of the total). The UAE accounts for 30.5% of this share, positioning itself as the main market in the region for Piedmont, with a total value of €569.3 million.A SHARED VISION FOR A SUSTAINABLE FUTUREThe joint participation of Piemonte and Liguria at Myplant & Garden Middle East 2025 is a powerful testament to the multifaceted excellence of Italian horticulture.It tells a compelling story in which centuries-old tradition merges harmoniously with forward-looking innovation, and where the intrinsic beauty of nature becomes a catalyst for global sustainability.Their presence at this flagship event will reaffirm Italy’s undisputed leadership within the rapidly expanding global green sector, while contributing meaningfully to continued dialogue between Europe and the Middle East.PIEMONTE & LIGURIA PRESENT A “MADE IN ITALY” DINNEROn the evening of 16 November, at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, the Regions of Piemonte and Liguria — in collaboration with the Consulate General of Italy in Dubai, and Myplant & Garden Middle East— will host a Made in Italy Dinner, as part of the Week of Italian Cuisine in the World.The event “ Liguria and Piemonte, two Italian excellences to discover and taste” will showcase regional food and wine excellence, while highlighting the historical and cultural richness of both territories to an audience of industry professionals, institutions, trade representatives and tourism specialists.COLLABORATION WITH INSTITUTIONS IS ESSENTIALThe Consulate General of Italy in Dubai is pleased to collaborate with the Regions of Liguria and Piedmont on the occasion of Italian Cuisine Week in the World and the MyPlant & Garden Middle East fair in Dubai. ‘The cuisine week is now a regular event eagerly awaited by many guests and local stakeholders who want to learn more about the richness and variety of our gastronomic traditions,’ said the Consul General in Dubai, Edoardo Napoli. ‘Promoting the excellence of two representative regions such as Liguria and Piedmont means sharing our culture, supporting businesses and territories and attracting qualified visitors to them.’Lorenzo Fanara, Italian Ambassador: “Myplant & Garden Middle East offers an important platform to showcase the excellence of Italian horticulture, landscape architecture and sustainable green technologies. Italy’s long-standing tradition in the sector, combined with cutting-edge innovation, contributes to the development of greener, more resilient cities. By connecting institutions, businesses, and professionals, Myplant & Garden Middle East supports a shared commitment to nature-positive growth and high-quality urban living.

