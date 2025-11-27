Dubai Hosts the Opening of the Region’s First Exhibition Dedicated to Green Cities and Landscape Design

Official Inauguration of Myplant & Garden Middle East 2025

My Plant & Garden Middle East 2025 embodies the UAE’s vision for sustainable urban development

In Dubai, greenery is no longer an optional element but a strategic asset of urban and territorial transformation” — Mirco Carloni, President, Agriculture Committee

DUBAI, DUBAI EXHIBITION CENTRE (EXPO CITY), UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai witnessed the opening of “My Plant & Garden Middle East 2025” at Expo City Dubai, marking the region’s first exhibition dedicated to horticulture, landscape design and innovation in green cities. The event was inaugurated in the presence of senior leaders and officials from various entities, including H.E. Marwan Ahmad Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality The exhibition highlighted the UAE’s ongoing commitment to developing sustainable cities capable of addressing the challenges of climate change, while reinforcing the nation’s position as a leading destination in future-oriented urban development.Hosted at the Dubai Exhibition Centre in Expo City Dubai, the exhibition is closely aligned with the national priorities under 2040 Dubai Urban Masterplan and supports Dubai Municipality’s wider strategy to expand green spaces, promote environmental wellbeing and embed nature-based solutions across the emirate.This inaugural edition brought together leading municipalities, horticulture companies, researchers, policymakers and landscape specialists from the UAE and around the world. Exhibitors presented latest plant species, water-efficient irrigation systems, climate-smart technologies and landscaping solutions designed to strengthen the resilience and efficiency of green infrastructure in arid environments. The strong presence of UAE companies such as Tanseeq, Desert Group, Pheladelfia Agricultural L.L.C and Emirates Bio Fertiliser Factory, alongside international contributors from Italy, Spain and other horticultural regions, reflected the growing need for cross-border collaboration as cities seek solutions to rising temperatures, water scarcity and rapid urban expansion.A prominent highlight was the participation of the Italian delegation, led by senior representatives from Italy’s horticultural and agricultural sectors. Mirco Carloni, President of the Agriculture Committee of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, emphasised Italy’s commitment to supporting green development in the region. He noted that the Italian floriculture supply chain is valued at more than €3.25 billion with nearly €1 billion in exports annually, supported by a longstanding reputation for genetic quality, resilience and innovation.Carloni said the choice of Dubai as a strategic location reflects the city’s transformation, where urban greenery has become a vital component of sustainable development. “Italy plays a leading role. Here in Dubai, greenery is no longer an optional element but a strategic asset of urban and territorial transformation. Our producers, supported by institutions, stand ready to offer advanced technologies and expertise for long-term partnerships. From Dubai, a new story of economic growth, ecological sustainability and Italian excellence can begin,” he said. Myplant & Garden Middle East 2025 will become a key platform for dialogue, knowledge exchange and partnership-building between government entities, private sector leaders and international experts. With its strong focus on innovation, sustainability and collaboration, the exhibition reinforces the UAE’s position as a driving force for green urban development and environmental advancement across the region.Organised Under the Auspices:• Embassy of Italy to the UAE• Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy• Italian Trade Agency, Dubai

