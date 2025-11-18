BullseyeEngagement LLC Names Veteran Executive Rolf Kleiner as Growth Strategist

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BullseyeEngagement , a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and employee engagement software, today announced the appointment of Rolf Kleiner as Growth Strategist, following more than a decade of service on the company’s Advisory Board.Kleiner, a veteran global executive with over 30 years of experience in staffing, consulting, innovation, and business development, will lead initiatives to accelerate revenue growth, market expansion, and operational scalability for BullseyeEngagement’s rapidly growing software platform.Decade of Strategic Guidance and Proven LeadershipSince joining BullseyeEngagement’s Advisory Board in 2012, Kleiner has provided invaluable guidance on innovation strategy, talent management, and customer-growth initiatives. In his expanded role, he will collaborate closely with the executive leadership team to enhance go-to-market strategies, strengthen strategic partnerships, and identify new monetization opportunities across BullseyeEngagement’s suite of talent analytics, employee engagement, and business intelligence solutions.Kleiner’s distinguished career includes senior leadership roles at Kelly Services, Inc., where he served as Senior Vice President & General Manager of Outsourcing & Consulting Worldwide, Senior Vice President International, and as the company’s first Chief Innovation Officer. He spearheaded major global initiatives in outsourcing, innovation monetization, and new service development. After retiring from Kelly, Kleiner co-founded Renatus Partners, a consultancy focused on operationalizing innovation and driving measurable business outcomes.He holds a BS/MS in Natural Sciences from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich).Driving Innovation and Scalable Growth at BullseyeEngagement“In his decade-long advisory role, Rolf has been instrumental in shaping BullseyeEngagement’s strategic direction,” said Adeel Zaidi, CEO of BullseyeEngagement. “His appointment as Growth Strategist underscores our commitment to innovation-led growth. Rolf’s global experience in staffing, consulting, and digital transformation brings powerful insight as we scale our operations and expand into new markets.”Kleiner added, “I’m honored to take on this expanded role. BullseyeEngagement has a truly differentiated value proposition in the human capital and talent management ecosystem. I look forward to helping drive sustainable growth, strengthen partnerships, and deliver measurable impact for our clients and stakeholders.”________________________________________About BullseyeEngagementBullseyeEngagement LLC is a leading global provider of cloud-based human capital development software tools, including AI Coach. Our innovative solutions help organizations nurture their people from hire to inspire. We offer a cloud-based human capital management platform designed to streamline and enhance various HR functions. Our modular software suite includes tools for performance management, employee engagement, succession planning, OKRs, workforce planning, and more. Our platform aims to centralize and simplify HR processes, making them more efficient and data driven. For more information, visit: bullseyeengagement.com

