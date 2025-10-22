BullseyeEngagement Names Industry Veteran Mary V. Ruiz as Chief Growth Officer

Mary V. Ruiz

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BullseyeEngagement , a leading provider of talent development and employee engagement software solutions that are enriched by AI, today announced the appointment of Mary Victoria Ruiz as Chief Growth Officer.Ruiz is a 30-year industry veteran and five-time HITEC 100 Award honoree, recognized among the top LatinX executives in technology worldwide. She has held senior leadership roles at multiple companies, including Microsoft, SAP, Oracle and The Adecco Group, where she drove transformative revenue growth, innovation, and customer success.“Mary is a visionary leader whose experience, energy, and passion for equitable opportunity will elevate BullseyeEngagement to the next level,” said Adeel Zaidi, CEO of BullseyeEngagement. “Her proven track record of turning customer relationships into engines of mutual growth perfectly aligns with our mission to empower organizations through data-driven performance and engagement solutions. We’re thrilled to welcome her to our leadership team.”As Chief Growth Officer, Ruiz will oversee BullseyeEngagement’s global expansion strategy, focusing on customer acquisition, experience and success, while delivering top-line revenue growth. She will also lead new strategic partnerships, including a recently announced collaboration with an advanced AI platform, and leverage enterprise relationships to accelerate scalable growth.Ruiz’s diverse background includes enabling Solectron (Flex) to become the first two-time Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award winner and leading large-scale M&A integrations—such as the largest internet company merger in history. She has managed multi-billion-dollar portfolios to unprecedented growth and built global go-to-market teams, earning the industry moniker “Queen of Strategic Accounts.”“BullseyeEngagement is a diamond in the rough,” said Ruiz. “The solutions are real, the customers are raving fans, and the leadership is deeply committed. I’m excited to help amplify our impact with our clients and drive sustainable growth.”Beyond her corporate achievements, Ruiz is dedicated to advancing equitable employment opportunities, mentoring at UC Berkeley, serving on the Strategic Account Management Association Board, and advocating for individuals with disabilities.________________________________________About BullseyeEngagementBullseyeEngagement is a leading global provider of cloud-based Human Capital Development software tools, including AI Coach. Our innovative solutions help organizations nurture their people talent from “hire-to-inspire". We offer a cloud-based human capital development platform designed to streamline and enhance various HR functions. Our modular software suite includes tools for performance management, employee engagement, succession planning, OKRs, workforce planning, and more. Our platform aims to centralize and simplify HR processes, making them more efficient and data driven. More information visit: bullseyeengagement.com

