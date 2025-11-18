BullseyeEngagement LLC Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Bruce R. Culver to Board of Directors

Appointment Underscores BullseyeEngagement’s Focus on Expanding its Cloud-Based Human Capital Development Software Suite.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BullseyeEngagement , a leading provider of cloud-based human capital development software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Bruce R. Culver to the company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Culver has served as an advisor to BullseyeEngagement for more than ten years and his elevation to the Board recognizes his long-standing contributions and positions the company to accelerate strategic growth and market expansion.Mr. Culver is a seasoned serial entrepreneur, investor, executive and scientist with deep experience in staffing, laboratory services and technology commercialization. Over the course of his career he has founded and led multiple businesses, including Lab Support, IdealHire (a recruiting SaaS company) and Professional Staff plc, and he has held executive roles with organizations in the life-sciences and staffing sectors. He is an active angel investor and has backed and guided numerous start-ups and publicly traded companies.Among Mr. Culver’s notable accomplishments is his role in the founding and development of companies that scaled to public markets, including On Assignment (NASDAQ: ASGN) and Professional Staff plc, as well as his early investment in Taser/Axon (now AXON). His strategic insight into talent markets, go-to-market scaling and commercialization has been informed by decades of operational leadership and board service.“Bruce’s appointment to the Board of Directors is a natural next step given his decade of trusted counsel and hands-on support,” said Adeel Zaidi CEO of BullseyeEngagement, LLC. “His track record building and scaling staffing and technology businesses — and his experience investing in high-growth companies — will be instrumental as BullseyeEngagement expands its product offering and accelerates revenue growth.”In his new role, Mr. Culver will partner with BullseyeEngagement’s leadership on strategic initiatives that include market expansion, strategic partnerships, talent acquisition strategies and commercialization of new product modules. His expertise in staffing marketplaces and recruitment technology will help BullseyeEngagement refine its go-to-market approach, better align product features with enterprise purchasing cycles, and unlock additional revenue channels through partner ecosystems and enterprise sales.“I am honored to join BullseyeEngagement’s Board,” said Mr. Culver. “Over the past decade I have seen the company mature its technology and deepen customer value. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to accelerate growth, strengthen customer outcomes and help translate product innovation into tangible, scalable revenue.”About BullseyeEngagementBullseyeEngagement is a leading global provider of cloud-based Human Capital Development software tools, including AI Coach. Our innovative solutions help organizations nurture their people talent from “hire-to-inspire". We offer a cloud-based human capital management platform designed to streamline and enhance various HR functions. Their modular software suite includes tools for performance management, employee engagement, succession planning, OKRs, workforce planning, and more. Our platform aims to centralize and simplify HR processes, making them more efficient and data driven.More information visit: bullseyeengagement.com

BullseyeEngagement Platform

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.