Gauteng Roads and Transport accelerates road infrastructure improvements and maintenance interventions

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport continues to make significant progress in upgrading, maintaining, and rehabilitating the provincial road network to enhance safety, accessibility, and economic connectivity across the province.

Major resurfacing and repair works have been completed in Boiketlong, Vanderbijlpark, Vereeniging, Sharpeville, Sebokeng, and Evaton North, improving road safety and reducing travel inefficiencies.

The Department is also actively monitoring and repairing sinkholes along key provincial routes in partnership with technical experts to ensure structural stability and public safety.

During a recent oversight visit to the K60 Road in Sunninghill, MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to fast-tracking the project’s completion. Once finished, the K60 will ease congestion and boost local economic activity.

Other major projects currently underway include P122, K50, K54, D1814, and K175.

The MEC further confirmed that the Department, in collaboration with the City of Ekurhuleni, is finalising the appointment of a service provider to repair streetlights and traffic lights along Atlas Road (M43) and the M39.

Procurement is expected to conclude by February 2026, with work commencing in March 2026.

In preparation for the rainy season, the Department has also concluded the procurement of service providers to support its five regional in-house maintenance teams.

This will strengthen the Department’s capacity to respond swiftly to emergencies such as flooding and road damage.

“Our focus is on creating a transport system that connects communities, drives economic development, and enhances safety for every road user. These projects reflect our commitment to service delivery and accountability to the people of Gauteng,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

Enquiries:

MEC’s MLO:

Mr Lesiba Mpya

Cell: 078 450 9841

E-mail: Lesiba.Mpya@gauteng.gov.za

Head of Communications:

Ms. Melitah Madiba

Cell: 073 644 9935

E-mail: Melitah.Madiba@gauteng.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

