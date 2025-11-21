Acting Minister Firoz Cachalia welcomes 3 558 newly trained constables to ranks of South African Police Service, 21 Nov

Acting Police Minister, Mr Firoz Cachalia, together with Deputy Ministers, Dr Polly Boshielo and Mr Cassel Mathale, will on Friday, 21 November 2025 welcome 3 558 newly trained constables to the ranks of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola will join Minister Cachalia who will officiate at the largest parade comprising of 2 036 graduates at SAPS Academy Tshwane in Gauteng.

This initiative forms part of the organisation’s broader efforts to bolster crime combatting efforts at the grassroots level of policing.

The passing out parades will take place simultaneously on Friday, 21 November 2025 at 09:00 as follows:

Hosting academy: SAPS Academy Tshwane, GP

Functionary: Acting Minister of Police, Prof F Cachalia, MP

Contact person: Brigadier Athlenda Mathe 0820408808

Hosting academy: SAPS Academy Philippi, WC

Functionary: Deputy Minister of Police, Dr SP Boshielo, MP

Contact person: Brigadier Potelwa +27 (82) 559-4676

Hosting academy: SAPS Academy Oudtshoorn, WC

Functionary: Deputy Minister of Police, Mr CC Mathale, MP

Contact person: Colonel Traut +27 (83) 300-1752

Hosting academy: SAPS Academy Bishop Lavis, WC

Functionary: Deputy Provincial Commissioner Crime Detection WC Major General BA Maqhashalala

Contact person: Brigadier Potelwa +27 (82) 559-4676

Hosting academy: SAPS Academy Graaff-Reinet, EC

Functionary: Provincial Commissioner of Northern Cape, Lieutenant General K Otola

Contact person: Colonel Mndi 082 301 7699

Media enquiries:

Brigadier Athlenda Mathe

Cell: 082 040 8808

Lt col Mukhathi

Cell: +27 (71) 462-5516

