Deputy President Paul Mashatile hosts President of France to commemorate French citizens who played a role in fight against apartheid in South Africa, 21 Nov

His Excellency, the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Paul Mashatile will on Friday, 21 November 2025, host his Excellency, the President of France, Mr Emmanuel Macron, to commemorate the French citizens who played a role in the fight against apartheid in South Africa.

The French President will be in the country to join other leaders who will be attending the Group of Twenty (G20) Leaders Summit scheduled for 22-23 November, under the theme - " Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability ".

South Africa and France enjoy cordial bilateral, political and economic relations in areas such as Trade and Industry, Defence, Science and Technology, Energy, Education, Transport, Arts and Culture, among others.

The ceremony follows South Africa’s recent successful visit to France, which further strengthened the historic warm relations between the two countries by expanding on existing cooperation projects through mobilising investments, as well as identifying new areas of cooperation with specific focus on trade and investment.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Wreath-Laying Ceremony as follows:

Date: Friday, 21 November 2025

Time: 18:15 (Media to arrive at 17:30)

Venue: Freedom Park Heritage Site & Museum, Corner Koch and 7th Avenue, Salvokop, Pretoria

Members of the media who wish to cover the Wreath-Laying ceremony should RSVP to Ms Tshiamo Selomo (The Presidency) on 066 118 1505 and Mr Tristan Roussignol Rètif (Embassy of France) on 082 610 2953.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to Deputy President Mashatile

Cell: 066 195 8840

