Deputy Minister Mimmy Gondwe supports fundraising initiatives for Elangeni TVET College's infrastructure projects, 21 Nov

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Mimmy Gondwe, remains actively engaged in promoting skills development and forging partnerships to strengthen the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) sector.

On Friday, 21 November 2025, Deputy Minister Gondwe will support the Elangeni TVET College third Annual Gala Dinner Fundraiser in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

The annual Elangeni TVET College event aims to secure funds for two major infrastructure projects: the construction of the new KwaMashu Campus and the refurbishment of the Inchanga Skills Centre.

Around 150 businesses, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders from various sectors are expected to support the event. Funds raised from previous efforts have already helped Elangeni TVET College develop infrastructure, enhance student support programmes, and improve teaching and learning.

Deputy Minister Gondwe will deliver a keynote address at the Gala Dinner Fundraiser under the theme: “Building a Culture of Giving: Strengthening Partnerships with Communities and Industry to Advance TVET Excellence.”

In August this year, Deputy Minister Gondwe assisted Goldfields TVET College in the Free State province to raise nearly R300,000 during a fundraising event.

Event Details:

Date: 21 November 2025

Time: 18h00

Venue: Premiere Hotel, Umhlanga

Enquiries:

Sipho Stuurman

Cell: 076 965 4880

E-mail: Stuurman.S@dhet.gov.za

Elangeni TVET College

Mrs Shavika Reddy, Acting Assistant Director of Marketing & Communications

Cell: 083 955 6995

E-mail: Shavika.Reddy@elangeni.edu.za

