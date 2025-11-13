MEC Isaac Sileku condemns Nyanga taxi rank shooting

Western Cape Minister of Mobility Isaac Sileku is angered at the tragic shooting that occurred earlier this morning at the Nyanga Terminus Taxi Rank, less than 24 hours after he visited the same site as part of the Department’s ongoing road user education initiative.

“This senseless act of violence has not only claimed the lives of two women but has also left several others hurt and traumatised,” said Minister Sileku. “I am heartbroken by this tragedy. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased and those currently recovering in the hospital.”

The Minister urged law enforcement authorities to move swiftly in bringing the perpetrators to justice and called on anyone with information to assist the police in their investigation. “Violence of any kind, especially in spaces meant for safe public transport and daily commuting, cannot and will not be tolerated. We must work together to restore safety and dignity in our taxi ranks and the sector in general,” added Sileku.

He further reaffirmed the department’s commitment to supporting law enforcement and ensuring that public transport nodes remain safe for all commuters and operators.

