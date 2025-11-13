Submit Release
Minister Gayton McKenzie signs global charter to end online abuse in sport

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, on Monday 10 November 2025, officially signed the United Against Online Abuse (UAOA) Charter, marking South Africa’s entry into a global coalition dedicated to tackling online abuse in sport.

The signing took place alongside Mr. Rodrigo Ferreira Rocha, FIA Vice President for Sport (Africa); Mr. Vic Maharaj, CEO and Acting Chairman of Motorsport South Africa (MSA); Ms. Denise Abrahams, MSA Board Member; and Mr. Miguel Tiago, FIA Regional Coordinator for Africa.

By joining the UAOA coalition, South Africa strengthens a growing international movement that unites sport, government, technology, and academia to address online abuse through research, policy development, education, and safeguarding.

Minister McKenzie said South Africa’s participation underscores government’s commitment to protecting athletes, officials, journalists, and fans from online abuse, while empowering young people to build resilience in the online environment.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture looks forward to collaborating with the FIA and international partners to advance this vital work across all sporting disciplines.

For media enquiries:

Ms. Stacey-Lee Khojane, Spokesperson: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: StaceyK@dsac.gov.za 
Cell: +27 77 608 7579

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture
Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za 
Cell: +27 72 172 8925

