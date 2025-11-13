Minister Aaron Motsoaledi launches 6 multi-month dispensing for HIV treatment, 13 Nov
South Africa continues to implement strategies to promote a long and healthy life amongst people living with HIV and other chronic medication through treatment adherence.
The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, will on Thursday, 13 November, launch the six multi-month dispensing for HIV treatment as part of government’s ongoing efforts to improve treatment access, reduce the burden on healthcare facilities due to long queues, and improve patient retention in care.
Since 2023, eligible and stable HIV patients in South Africa have been receiving a three-month supply of antiretroviral (ART) medication at a single clinic visit. The launch of the six multi-month dispensing will officially increase the multi-month dispensing of life-saving treatment for all eligible people living with HIV from three to six months’ supply.
The World Health Organization (WHO) promotes multi-month dispensing of antiretroviral therapy for clinically stable HIV patients. The implementation of six multi-month dispensing will not only reduce patient visits, decrease waiting times, and lessen the burden on clinics, but also effectively contribute to the Close the Gap campaign, whose objective is to find individuals living with HIV who have been diagnosed but have disengaged from treatment.
Minister Motsoaledi will be joined by the Free State Premier, Free State MEC for Health, representatives from the World Health Organization and the South African National AIDS Council, and leaders from local government and civil society organisations representing people living with HIV.
Members of the media are invited to attend the launch as follows:
Date: Thursday, 13 November 2025
Venue: Mangaung University Community Partnership Programme Clinic
Time: 09h00
RSVP:
Tlou Tlhako
E-mail: tlou.tlhako@health.gov.za
Cell: 071 382 7425
Enquiries:
Departmental Spokesperson: National Health Department
Mr Foster Mohale
Cell: 072 432 3792
E-mail: foster.mohale@health.gov.za
Departmental Spokesperson: Free State Department of Health
Mr Mondli Mvambi
Cell: 082 043 3744
E-mail: MvambiMJ@fshealth.gov.za
