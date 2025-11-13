President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints new Minister and Deputy Minister
In accordance with section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, I have appointed Mr. Willem Abraham Stephanus Aucamp, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment. Consequently, I have removed Dr. Dion George from the portfolio in accordance with section 91 (2) of the Constitution.
Furthermore, I have appointed Ms Alexandra Lilian Amelia Abrahams as Deputy Minister, Trade Industry and Competition, in accordance with section 93 (1) (a) of the Constitution.
I wish Mr Aucamp and Ms Abrahams well in their portfolios.
Enquiries:
Spokesperson to the President
Vincent Magwenya
E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.