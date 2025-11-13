Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa appoints new Minister and Deputy Minister

In accordance with section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, I have appointed Mr. Willem Abraham Stephanus Aucamp, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment. Consequently, I have removed Dr. Dion George from the portfolio in accordance with section 91 (2) of the Constitution.

Furthermore, I have appointed Ms Alexandra Lilian Amelia Abrahams as Deputy Minister, Trade Industry and Competition, in accordance with section 93 (1) (a) of the Constitution.

I wish Mr Aucamp and Ms Abrahams well in their portfolios.

