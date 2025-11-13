Deputy Minister Narend Singh attends WWF South Africa Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Johannesburg, 14 Nov

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Narend Singh will tomorrow – 14 November 2025 – attend the WWF South Africa Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Sandton, Johannesburg. Deputy Minister Singh will attend the meeting as a guest of honour. The meeting brings together a diverse and influential cross-section of leaders from business, government, and civil society, all united by a shared commitment to conserving our natural heritage.

During the meeting, WWF South Africa will announce the WWF 2025 Living Planet Award winners, recognising their exceptional commitment to championing people and nature. WWF South Africa will also share its 2030 Strategy for South Africa as well as its vision for a future where people and nature thrive together.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 14 November 2025

Time: 10:00 – 13:00

Venue: The Maslow Hotel, Rivonia Road & Grayston Drive, Sandton, Johannesburg

