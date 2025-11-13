The inaugural edition of CARE in Dubai is set to accelerate green innovation and investment across the MENA region
“With the GCC committing billions to renewable infrastructure, CARE MENA offers a unique, action-oriented platform where capital meets climate ambition,” said Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon. He continued, “From solar and hydrogen to green finance and industrial decarbonisation, the series will spotlight investable opportunities that support net-zero goals and drive regional climate action.”
Talking about the series, Jens Y. Zimmermann, President, Orios Venture Partners, said, “Looking forward to CARE and learning more about new developments, trends & investment opportunities in climate & renewable energy.”
For start-ups, scale-ups and climate tech ventures, CARE MENA is a launchpad and a great opportunity to secure investments.
"I’m looking forward to CARE as a platform to uncover investment opportunities in climate tech and renewables,” said Kevin Holliday, CEO, Venturebeam. Ahmed Refaie, CEO & Global CIO, G.P.I. Global Partners Investments Limited said, “CARE allows climate finance and investment practising professionals to deploy capital in an environmentally impactful and responsible way.”
Whether seeking Series A investment, strategic partnerships or market access, participants will gain direct exposure to venture capital firms, institutional investors, family offices, and sovereign funds. Backed by some of the region’s most prominent investors — from the Royal Group and Sharjah Investment & Development Authority (Shurooq) to ARM Holding, Venturesouq, Plug and Play, and others — CARE MENA is set to spark high-impact collaborations.
Talking about the opportunities at CARE, Sofia Kostiunina, Managing Director, 100VP, commented, “From the VC perspective, I see CARE as an excellent platform to identify breakthrough opportunities in renewable energy and climate tech.”
Flagship initiatives include:
ClimateTech World Cup: A global start-up competition spotlighting breakthrough sustainability solutions and connecting founders with investors, corporates, and media.
CARE Launchpad: A platform showcasing disruptive applications, research and whitepapers to ignite funding, influence and collaboration.
CARE Innovation Programme: International pitch competition spotlighting student-led sustainable innovations tackling real-world climate challenges.
CARE ESG Awards, hosted by Trescon and supported by ESG MENA, will also spotlight and celebrate the “Responsible Investor of the Year” and the “Young Sustainability Pioneer of the Year”. Sessions at the summit will explore regulatory reform, capital flows and technology deployment, with a sharp focus on commercial viability and regional scalability. With the help of its sponsors, including Emtribe, Cero Hero, Enjazponic, S&P Global and others, CARE MENA will also feature investor roundtables, pitch sessions and partnership forums — ensuring that conversations lead to commitments.
For founders, it’s a chance to pitch to decision-makers. For corporates, it’s a front-row seat to the next wave of green innovation. And for investors, it’s access to the region’s most promising ventures and infrastructure projects.
Get involved with CARE MENA or visit the CARE series website to stay tuned.
About CARE
CARE (Climate Action, Renewable Energy & Sustainability Forum) is a global initiative by Trescon focused on delivering tangible outcomes in climate and clean energy. It is a high-impact marketplace for ideas, capital, and partnerships, bringing together key stakeholders to accelerate sustainable infrastructure, scale climate technologies, and mobilise climate finance. By aligning public and private sector agendas, CARE drives the projects, policies, and investments that power real progress on global climate goals.
About Trescon
Trescon is a global business catalyst and events firm that builds influential forums connecting governments, business leaders, investors, and innovators across FinTech, AI, sustainability, and emerging technologies. With a portfolio of flagship events like DATE, CARE, HODL, and the World FinTech Show, Trescon is known for catalysing bold ideas, strategic alliances, and real-world outcomes in high-growth markets.
Key themes at CARE
Climate action & decarbonisation
Renewable energy & CleanTech
Sustainable finance & ESG
Cities & infrastructure
Water & oceans
Circular economy
Mobility & transport
Food security & agriculture
