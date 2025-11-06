Aztec Group Taps Industry Veteran Margaret Timmons to Drive Strategic Partnerships and U.S. Growth

Margaret’s appointment will provide further momentum to our U.S. growth journey and ability to deliver client excellence.” — Scott Kraemer, Head of Markets, U.S

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continuing its strategic expansion in the U.S., Aztec Group , a premium global provider of fund and corporate services, announced today the appointment of Margaret Timmons as Global Client Relationship Lead, based in New York.With over 20 years of experience in institutional relationship management and investment services, Margaret will oversee key U.S. client relationships at Aztec Group. As part of its U.S. leadership team, she will also work closely with Scott Kraemer, Head of U.S. Markets, Jon Ball, Head of Global Accounts and other senior Aztec Group leaders to deepen relationships with private market clients across North America and drive the firm’s next phase of U.S. expansion.“Margaret’s appointment will provide further momentum to our U.S. growth journey and ability to deliver client excellence,” said Scott Kraemer, Head of U.S. Markets at Aztec Group. “Her proven track record in building strategic partnerships and delivering exceptional client outcomes will be instrumental as we expand to serve firms looking for a trusted transatlantic partner.”Margaret’s career has spanned senior client-facing roles at MSCI Inc., Capital Group and UBS Investment Bank, where she worked with institutional investors, asset owners and consultants. Most recently, she served as Global Strategic Account Manager at the London Stock Exchange Group, where she led global client relationships across Asset management, Product & Data Services.“I’m delighted to be joining Aztec Group at such a pivotal time in its growth journey,” said Margaret Timmons. “The firm’s commitment to excellence, partnership and people truly stands out in the industry. I look forward to working with our teams and clients to support their growth ambitions and strengthen Aztec’s position as a trusted partner to leading private market investors.”Margaret is the latest in a series of senior hires as Aztec Group continues to scale its U.S. operations and deepen its market presence, including Marcia Rothschild , European Desk Head within the U.S. Commercial team, Jose Sobrinho , Head of U.S. Technology and Tamara Sablic, Client Sales Director, all of whom joined earlier this year.About Aztec GroupEstablished in 2001, Aztec Group is a global, premium provider of private market services. Employing more than 2,200 people across the U.S., UK, Luxembourg, Ireland and the Channel Islands, the Group specialises in alternative investments, administering more than $750 billion in assets, 450 funds and 4,500 entities for a range of clients across major asset classes including Private Equity, Fund of Funds and LPs, Real Assets and Private Credit.

