Aztec Group Appoints Marcia Rothschild as European Desk Head

Marcia Rothschild, Europe Desk Head, Aztec Group

New role reinforces focus on transatlantic client proposition.

Marcia’s track record of building trusted client relationships, overseeing commercial strategy, and navigating complex cross-border opportunities makes her an exceptional addition to our team.” — Scott Kraemer, Head of U.S. Markets, Aztec Group

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aztec Group , a leading fund and corporate services provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Marcia Rothschild as European Desk Head within its U.S. Commercial team.In this role, Marcia will lead U.S.-based efforts focused on covering North American Managers, exploring European fundraising and operational activities, partnering closely with colleagues across U.S. and Europe to deepen relationships and support growth initiatives.Marcia joins Aztec Group with extensive experience in client leadership and business development across the Americas and Europe. Before Aztec, she served as Senior Managing Director, Head of Business Development and Client Relations at FundBank, N.A. Previously, she spent four years at State Street as Senior Vice President, Head of Latin America and the Caribbean.“Marcia’s track record of building trusted client relationships, overseeing commercial strategy, and navigating complex cross-border opportunities makes her an exceptional addition to our team,” said Scott Kraemer, Head of Markets, U.S. “Her leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our transatlantic coverage and supporting our continued expansion in the U.S.”Born in Brazil, Marcia holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas and an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. She is a current member of 100 Women in Finance. She has been actively involved with leading industry associations, including ALFI, the Luxembourg American Chamber of Commerce, the Hedge Fund Association, LAVCA, the European American Chamber of Commerce in New York, ALPFA, and ANBIMA. Marcia is fluent in Portuguese, English, French, and Spanish.Outside of work, Marcia has served as an Alumni Board Member, Duke University - The Fuqua School of Business and as a board member of the Duke University Hispanic and Latino Alumni Association (DUHLAA).

