Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO becomes a social media star

The new influencer marketing campaign for the project “The EU Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO” is now online

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO meets the fresh, contemporary, and engaging style of Australian content creators: the influencer marketing campaign for “The EU Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO”— co-funded by the European Union— has kicked off again this year, with the goal of promoting the values, tradition, and authenticity of this European gastronomic excellence.A crew of 50 food, travel, and lifestyle creators are currently at work producing reels, posts, and stories on Instagram to share their spring mood in the company of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO. Through videos, recipes, and visual storytelling, this aged European ham—accompanied by its exclusive EU Gem Ham Kit featuring a cooler bag and beach towel—takes center stage in a digital narrative that brings the European picnic style to the land of the Aussies.Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO becomes the social media star of fresh and original dishes, such as pairings with sweet melon, basil, truffle brie cheese, fresh blackberries, and a pinch of chili flakes; or a sweet-and-savory mix with crunchy asparagus tips, olive oil, honey, aged cheese, and a splash of lemon. Perfect for a seaside picnic or a day in the park, influencers have come up with many sandwich ideas combining the typically sweet yet slightly spicy flavor of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO with pesto, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella—or with avocado, mayonnaise, and eggs for a simple yet balanced meal.“With this influencer marketing campaign, we want to tell—using the direct and engaging language typical of social media—the story of how a European charcuterie excellence like Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO meets one of the most convivial and timeless rituals: the picnic. We turned to content creators, who today play a central role in marketing, not only for their ability to engage communities but also to discover, through their personal style, new ways to enjoy and appreciate our ham,” says Marco Pulici, Vice President of the Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Consortium.Many posts have already been published and reshared on the Instagram page @consorzio_carpegna, with more to come in the coming weeks. For more information about Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO and to download the free cookbook, visit www.gemham.eu

