WFIS 2025 – Indonesia: Countdown to the Nation’s Most Influential Digital Finance Gathering Begins

JAKARTA, INDONESIA, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indonesia’s audacious on-going attempts to merge technology with finance – in all imaginable aspects – to mobilize a tech-driven, digital-first financial ecosystem has, by its best measures, enabled the nation to hit a trillion-dollar GDP mark this year – the highest in its economic history.Standing at the cusp of this expeditious transformation is a capital charged with excitement, readying itself to welcome one of the nation’s most influential congregations of visionaries and change-makers from its digital finance sphere – the World Financial Innovation Series ( WFIS ) – which will be making a remarkable seventh return to the country, at the iconic Raffles Jakarta, on 25 - 26 November 2025.Over the years, some of Indonesia’s most prominent public & private bodies have shown consistent support for the platform and the value it brings to the industry. KADIN DKI Jakarta – the capital’s leading chamber of commerce and a driving force of the national economy is backing the event as the ‘Supporting Partner’ for the second consecutive time, a testament to the event’s significance in shaping the country’s financial trajectory.Fuelled by strong industry-wide participation every edition, the event consequently brings together 600+ pre-qualified delegates from more than 200 leading organizations, comprising the region’s most formidable financial institutions and tech giants. At the upcoming edition, C-suite executives, policy regulators, digital leaders, and innovative solution providers will converge under one roof for two days of intensive industry engagement, and impact-driven showcase of ideas and breakthroughs.The agenda also features more than 40 of the region’s most sought-after experts, among whom are Jeny Mustopha (CIO at Bank SMBC Indonesia), Madam Hj. Diana Dewi., SE. (Chairperson at KADIN Jakarta) and Sendy Sendy (Director of IT & Digital Experience at Bank Sinarmas) – who will offer critical insights, gained from years of influence and impact across Indonesia’s financial sector.During the key sessions, topics central to Indonesia’s financial concerns will be explored through rigorous, thoughtfully curated panel discussions. These dialogues will delve into the nation’s drive towards inclusive finance, as well as the strategic, structural reinvention required for the future of smarter banking, and the rising influence of a full-suite mobile banking model for the nation’s broader economic growth.Reflecting on the significance of this year’s edition, Sudhir Jena, CEO of Tradepass, shared in a statement, “The WFIS Series has always been special to us at Tradepass, and Jakarta holds a unique place in that journey. Every year, we see the ecosystem grow – new voices, fresh ideas, more ambition. Our goal is to create a space where these elements meet. Where they can interact, tackle national problems, and build lasting business partnerships. Seeing WFIS return to Indonesia year after year is only a reminder that we’re building something extremely meaningful together.”For more information about the event, log on to:About Tradepass :Providing access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

