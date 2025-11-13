SALESmanago appoints Phil Draper as CEO to spearhead martech innovation and global growth

Phil Draper, CEO at SALESmanago

He joins having spent over a decade at DotDigital, holding positions including CMO and General Manager EMEA

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SALESmanago , the leading AI-powered Lifecycle Engagement Platform, today announced the appointment of Phil Draper as its new Chief Executive Officer. Draper will lead the company’s international expansion and growth in Poland, where SALESmanago was founded. He will also drive the continued development of its AI capabilities, reinforcing SALESmanago’s position as a leader in mid-market and eCommerce customer engagement.Draper joins SALESmanago with a proven track record in scaling marketing automation and customer engagement. Most recently, he led DotDigital’s EMEA division comprising of all Commercial, Marketing and Professional Service teams, helping to grow the business to over $90 million ARR through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions. His extensive experience in eCommerce, marketing technology, and AI-driven solutions positions him to accelerate SALESmanago’s global growth and unlock new opportunities for its clients.“SALESmanago has built a strong foundation through strategic expansion and I’m joining at a time when we can accelerate that momentum locally and globally, helping brands not only engage and convert customers more effectively but also turn every interaction into real business value,” commented Draper. “My focus will be on driving growth, expanding AI capabilities, and ensuring that every customer touchpoint delivers measurable impact - ultimately redefining what businesses can achieve with data-driven engagement.”Under Draper’s leadership, SALESmanago will expand its Lifecycle Engagement Platform which unifies marketing, sales, and customer service into a single AI-powered ecosystem. Serving over 3,600 customers worldwide, the platform enables brands to engage, convert, and retain customers by orchestrating personalised experiences at every stage of the customer journey, turning each interaction into measurable business impact. Draper will also drive the platform’s growth, building on existing integrations with key eCommerce platforms and messaging providers - including Shopify, PrestaShop, BigCommerce, Magento, WooCommerce, Shoper, and WhatsApp - helping brands deliver seamless, data-driven experiences across online channels.Mark Deed, Investment Director at Perwyn, said: “SALESmanago is an established leader in AI-powered customer engagement, processing over 12 billion customer interactions every day from more than 160 million consumers. Phil brings vast experience in scaling international SaaS businesses and driving commercial excellence, well positioning him to lead the next phase of strategic growth. Under his leadership, the company will continue expanding its local and global footprint, enhancing its AI capabilities, and reinforcing its position as a market-defining platform.”John Messamore, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SilverTree Equity, added: “SALESmanago has a tremendous scale and data advantage, optimising 2 billion sessions of daily web traffic and helping drive more than €10 billion in annual GMV. In recent weeks, the company launched game-changing agentic AI capabilities that harness its huge proprietary dataset to drive customer outcomes in ways that were not possible even a few months ago. Phil is an exceptional leader with a winning vision to allow customers to effortlessly unlock value from our next generation AI capabilities.”Brian Plackis Cheng, who has led SALESmanago since April 2024 and guided the company through a period of significant strategic expansion, including the acquisitions of Leadoo and Thulium, will depart the company following a transition period.- ENDS -About SALESmanagoSALESmanago is a European SaaS company offering a comprehensive Lifecycle Engagement Platform built for digitally-fueled eCommerce marketing teams. Trusted by 3,600+ mid-size businesses worldwide - including Victoria’s Secret, iSpot, Orbico, Vobis, Porta, Savicki, Pitbull, Würth, Vox, 4F - SALESmanago helps brands acquire, convert, engage, and retain customers with deep, AI-powered personalisation and orchestrated customer journeys.Following the acquisition of Leadoo and Thulium, SALESmanago has strengthened its platform with personalisation, conversational marketing capabilities and an omnichannel contact centre, further enhancing how B2C and B2B brands engage and retain their audiences.More information on salesmanago.com

