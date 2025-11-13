The Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission Wraps Up the International Translation Forum 2025

International Translation Forum 2025 in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission concluded the International Translation Forum (ITF) 2025 today with a closing ceremony held at King Fahd Cultural Center in Riyadh. The event marked the end of three dynamic days of engaging panel discussions and interactive workshops, attracting a wide audience of translation professionals and enthusiasts from both Saudi Arabia and around the world.The closing ceremony opened with a speech by Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Alwasil, CEO of the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission, who emphasized that this year’s theme — “Saudi Arabia Translate the Future” — reflects a profound shift in the concept of translation in the Kingdom. He noted that translation has evolved beyond a linguistic activity to become a national project that fosters human connection and drives cultural impact.Dr. Al Wasel stated that Saudi Arabia now engages in translation both to comprehend knowledge and to convey it, positioning itself as a proactive participant in the global exchange of ideas. The Kingdom shares insights and receives them, fostering a cultural dialogue grounded in mutual respect and collective aspirations among nations.The closing ceremony included a multilingual musical performance in Arabic, English, and French, celebrating cultural diversity and illustrating how music and language serve as bridges for human connection and mutual understanding. The event also included a segment recognizing the accomplishments of the Tarjim Initiative and honoring the leading publishing houses that have benefited from it.ITF 2025 hosted over 70 local and international experts across 15 panel discussions and 17 specialized workshops. Participants explored the latest intellectual trends and modern technologies in the translation sector, addressed the challenges facing professionals, and examined strategies to enhance practices in response to global technological and cultural shifts.As part of its specialized activities, the “Translational Tales” track captured the attention of visitors, with 11 experts and translators sharing their personal and professional journeys and inspiring experiences in translation. This track added a human touch to the forum and fostered knowledge exchange among participants. Additionally, ITF 2025 hosted five academic discussion sessions, where researchers presented papers supported by the Arabic Observatory of Translation, exploring innovative topics aimed at advancing the translation sector and strengthening its role in cross-cultural knowledge exchange.The forum’s panel discussions spanned three days, addressing a wide range of interconnected topics.Day One, sessions covered: Engineering Trust and Professional Certification in Translation; Training Translators to Manage Field Crises; Medical Translation as a Bridge for Human Communication in Healthcare; From Expo 2030 to FIFA World Cup: Sports and Tourism Translation Overview; and Conference Interpreting: Operational Structure and Emerging Technologies.Day Two featured discussions on Innovation Through Localization: Impact & Transformation; The Technological Shift in Translation: Towards Smart and Sustainable Practices; Human–Machine Translation: The Meaning Dilemma in the AI Era; Translation Academia: From University Classrooms to Professional Practice; and Next-Gen Translators: From Sufficient Training to Professional Competence.Day Three highlighted cultural exchange and innovation in translation, featuring sessions such as: Cultural Transformations in Translation: An Insight into the Saudi–Chinese Experience; The Art of Literary Translation: The Sensations of Language, and the Language of Sensations; Humor Across Languages: Comedy Translation Between Cultures; and The Future of Investment in Language Services: Entrepreneurship and Change.Dr. Al Wasel emphasized that ITF 2025 embodies a vital aspect of the cultural engagement envisioned in Saudi Vision 2030. He noted that translation today is an integral part of the knowledge infrastructure, contributing to the national economy, enriching human experiences, and enhancing the Kingdom’s global presence.The forum’s organization reflects the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission’s ongoing efforts to establish Saudi Arabia as a leading international center for translation and cultural exchange, advance the translation sector as a key driver of the knowledge-based economy, and strengthen the Kingdom’s standing in the global translation industry.

