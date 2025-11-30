Heritage & Culinary Arts Zone Brings the Story of Saudi Cuisine to Life at the Saudi Feast Festival

Saudi Feast Food Festival Saudi Feast Food Festival

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Feast Festival returned for its fifth edition at King Saud University in Riyadh, running from November 27 to December 6, 2025, and opened with strong momentum and a high turnout. One of the most popular attractions was the Heritage & Culinary Arts Zone, which quickly stood out for its dynamic setup showcasing the depth, character, and regional diversity of Saudi cuisine.The zone features 13 culinary zones, each spotlighting a different region of the Kingdom. Visitors moved between stations sampling iconic dishes from the central provinces, the western region, the south, the east, and the north, many arriving early just to catch the traditional foods prepared the way they have been made for generations.Guests described the zone as “a deep dive into Saudi flavors,” noting how the atmosphere and live cooking demos recreated the feeling of old family kitchens. Watching chefs prepare dishes using time-honored techniques gave visitors a close look at the heritage behind each recipe.Visitors also highlighted the Culinary Arts Commission’s role in modernizing the presentation of Saudi food culture while preserving its roots. They pointed to the smooth organization, strong programming, and the Commission’s drive to elevate the Kingdom’s culinary scene locally and globally. The variety of activities and hands-on experiences gave the festival a well-executed quality that many said exceeded expectations.Beyond the food stations, the accompanying heritage market drew strong interest. Vendors offered authentic Saudi products such as local honey, baked goods, olive oil, spices, dairy items, natural fragrances, Taif rose and jasmine, and handmade goods representing each region. Families were keen to pick up items as cultural keepsakes.The festival aims to showcase the diversity of Saudi cuisine and highlight new culinary innovations, positioning itself as the most significant event of its kind in the Middle East and a global celebration of Saudi flavors.This year’s edition also introduces a dedicated Thailand zone, where Thai chefs and producers showcase signature dishes, distinctive ingredients, and the country’s well-known agricultural products.The festival additionally hosts the Gourmand Awards, bringing together participants from more than 80 countries to honor outstanding culinary books and food media from across the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.