Celebal Technologies recognized as a Finalist of 2025 Microsoft Innovate with Azure AI Platform Partner of the Year

TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebal Technologies today announced it has been named a finalist of the 2025 Microsoft Azure AI Platform Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.Expressing gratitude on receiving the award, Anirudh Kala, CEO and Co-founder of Celebal Technologies said, "Earning award recognition from Microsoft for four consecutive years is more than an achievement - it’s a reflection of our unwavering belief in the power of innovation, engineering excellence, and human ingenuity. At Celebal Technologies, we take pride in how our teams consistently turn cutting-edge AI into meaningful, real-world impact for enterprises across the globe. This milestone reinforces our vision to shape the future of intelligent enterprises through Agentic AI - where technology amplifies human potential and transforms possibilities into performance. Together with Microsoft, we remain committed to driving purposeful innovation that creates lasting value for our customers and the world."Highlighting the company's vision of advancing AI technology, Anupam Gupta, Co-founder and President, Celebal Technologies, said, “This recognition as a finalist is a testament to Celebal Technologies’ growing footprint and innovation leadership in the North American market. Our pioneering work in Agentic AI and our deep domain expertise in Manufacturing and SAP Extend and Innovate on Azure have enabled us to build real-world solutions that enhance workforce productivity and operational agility. The day-to-day productivity agent developed on Azure AI Foundry represents the next evolution of enterprise AI - one that is adaptive, intelligent, and transformative. We are honored to be recognized alongside global leaders as we continue our journey of enabling enterprises to achieve more with Microsoft technologies.”The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Celebal Technologies was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Agentic AI.Celebal Technologies AMERICAS, Inc. was recognized as a finalist for its pioneering work in developing an advanced Agentic AI solution built using Azure AI Foundry. The recognition highlights Celebal’s excellence in harnessing multi-modal architectures, model fine-tuning, and advanced content safety features to deliver enterprise-grade innovation. The award celebrates the company’s commitment to aligning its AI solutions with Microsoft’s Cloud Adoption Framework (CAF) and Well-Architected Framework (WAF) for AI - showcasing a powerful use case in the Manufacturing sector that drives measurable productivity gains and operational intelligence.“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what’s possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world.”The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21.Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/2025POTYA_Announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists

