Celebal Tech Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Accelerate Energy AI Solutions

Image shows collboration between Celebal and MS for Energy AI Frameworks

UNITED KINGDOM, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebal Tech Announces Collaboration with Microsoft to Accelerate Energy AI SolutionsCelebal Technologies Pvt Ltd, a consulting and solutions firm today announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft designed to catalyze the deployment of next-generation AI solutions for the energy industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Celebal Technologies' commitment to driving innovation and sustainability in the energy sector.By utilizing Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and partnering with Microsoft to deliver Energy AI Frameworks , Celebal Technologies' will equip energy customers with the tools necessary to enhance safety, reliability, sustainability and efficiency across their operations. The collaboration will focus on implementing cutting-edge solutions that address critical challenges such as renewable energy integration, asset optimization, and predictive maintenance.Highlights:• Synergy of Expertise: Celebal Tech’s expertise in AI use case delivery and agile processes combined with Microsoft’s Energy Industry AI Frameworks, Azure OpenAI Service, and industry depth enables the companies to help customers unlock the full potential of AI and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.• Shared Commitment to Reducing Carbon Footprint: The collaboration is dedicated to addressing the critical challenges of the energy transition and promoting a more sustainable future. This will be achieved by working with customers to leverage Microsoft’s solutions for efficient grid management, optimizing energy usage and energy mix, thereby reducing reliance on fossil fuels ."This relationship marks a significant step forward in our mission to empower the energy sector with innovative Generative AI solutions. Our collaboration will not only accelerate the development and adoption of transformative energy solutions but also solidify our position as a leading player in the industry. By leveraging our combined expertise, we can help enterprises optimize their operations, reduce costs, and enhance sustainability," expressed Anirudh Kala, Co-Founder & CEO, Celebal Technologies.Darryl Willis, Corporate Vice President of Energy & Resources Industry at Microsoft added, “Partners like Celebal are key to expanding and expediting the business value delivered to energy industry customers through the deployment of next-generation Azure-based generative AI tools, while benefitting from the trust and security inherent in Microsoft’s infrastructure.”About Celebal Technologies:At Celebal Technologies, we specialize in driving digital transformation and enterprise reinvention by delivering comprehensive solutions in Generative AI, Machine Learning, Data Science, and more. With a robust global presence spanning the USA, India, APAC, UAE, Europe, LATAM, and Canada, we proudly serve 90% of Fortune 500 companies. Our dedicated team of over 3,000+ professionals is committed to guiding organizations through transformative digital journeys by leveraging cutting-edge technologies to foster innovation and enhance operational efficiency. Learn more at Celebal Technologies ( https://www.celebaltech.com/

