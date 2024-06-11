Celebal Technologies Awarded 2024 Databricks APJ Partner of the Year at Data + AI Summit
Celebal Technologies has been recognized for its data and Gen AI solutions for business transformation across industries using Data Intelligence Platform.UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebal Technologies, a leader in enterprise solutions, is honoured to announce its recognition as the 2024 Databricks APJ Partner of the Year and the 2024 Databricks Data & AI Governance Partner of the Year. Presented at the annual Data + AI Summit, the awards highlight Celebal Technologies exceptional contributions and innovations in data & AI.
Over the past year, Celebal Technologies has demonstrated unparalleled commitment to advancing data intelligence through its collaboration with Databricks. Joint efforts have accelerated the customer adoption of the Databricks Data Intelligence platform backed by pre-built migration accelerators, industry-powered copilots, and seamless integration of the Lakehouse architecture with SAP data. These offerings have not only empowered organizations across industries to unlock the full potential of their cloud investments but have also facilitated the rapid integration of new technologies such as Gen AI, driving innovation and ultimately achieving remarkable outcomes.
"These prestigious awards from Databricks highlight the relentless dedication and expertise of our team," said Anirudh Kala, CEO & Co-founder of Celebal Technologies. "We firmly believe that the cornerstone of AI innovation lies in robust data foundations. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to leveraging data to drive transformative, industry-specific Gen AI solutions in production for our clients. As we continue our collaboration with Databricks, we are excited to explore new frontiers in data and AI, delivering unparalleled value and insights to organizations worldwide. "
Additionally, Celebal Technologies is infusing the power of Mosaic AI and DBRX to enhance model training, inference, and deployment, solving real-world use cases across various industries. From predictive maintenance in manufacturing to dynamic pricing in retail and fraud detection in finance, Celebal partners with Databricks to empower organizations to innovate and stay ahead of their competition.
"We are thrilled to award Celebal Technologies the 2024 Databricks APJ Partner of the Year and the 2024 Databricks Data & AI Governance Partner of the Year," said Jason McIntyre , Consulting & SI Partner Scale Ecosystem Lead at Databricks. "In an era where data and AI are pivotal to innovation, Celebal Technologies' partnership with Databricks is essential to delivering data intelligence. Together, we'll ensure our joint customers can harness the full potential of their data. We eagerly anticipate further achievements in our partnership as we continue to empower organizations to transform data into actionable insights."
For more information about Celebal Technologies and our partnership with Databricks, please visit https://celebaltech.com/databricks.
About Celebal Technologies
As an Elite Databricks partner, Celebal Technologies is leading the charge of empowering enterprises with advanced analytics and Gen AI solutions. The company extends its sincere appreciation to their exceptional team and visionary clients for their invaluable support throughout this journey. With their continued dedication, Celebal Technologies aims to shape the future of Data and Gen AI, enabling organizations to thrive in the digital era.
