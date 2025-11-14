Quantum Computing Sdn Bhd Strengthens Role in Malaysia’s Industry 4.0 Transformation

Quantum Computing

Recognised by MDEC for digital excellence, the company continues to empower manufacturers through AI-driven smart manufacturing and OT cybersecurity solutions.

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quantum Computing Sdn Bhd (“Quantum Computing”), a Malaysian technology company specialising in smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 solutions, is reinforcing its commitment to advancing the nation’s industrial digitalisation journey.Earlier this year, the company was officially awarded MD Status by the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), marking a proud milestone in its contribution to Malaysia’s growing digital ecosystem.Founded in 2019 by Mr. Sakthivel Narayanasamy, an industry professional with over 30 years of engineering and project experience across diverse industries, Quantum Computing focuses on helping manufacturers elevate traditional production environments into fully digital, data-driven operations.The company’s solutions bridge the gap between Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT), allowing industries to modernise without replacing their existing infrastructure.“Artificial Intelligence is revolutionising manufacturing by driving efficiency, creativity, and adaptability,” said Mr. Sakthivel, Founder and Chairman of Quantum Computing. “At Quantum Computing, we are passionate about building innovations that empower manufacturers to achieve greater productivity, safety, and sustainability.”Smart Manufacturing Solutions for the FutureQuantum Computing’s portfolio encompasses a comprehensive suite of Industry 4.0-ready systems designed to optimise every layer of industrial operations:1. GENiE - Smart Factory Floors: A cloud-based platform that connects machines—whether legacy, customised, or automated—to deliver real-time production data, performance analytics, and process insights.2. SAM - Smart Asset Maintenance: A digital maintenance management system that tracks assets, automates preventive maintenance, and supports predictive maintenance for improved uptime and reduced costs.3. SMITH - Smart Manufacturing: A production planning and scheduling solution that improves transparency, accountability, and efficiency from sales order to production output.4. SCOTS - Smart Cyber OT Security: A specialised cybersecurity solution built for OT and Industrial Control Systems (ICS), helping factories secure their networks and safeguard against operational disruptions.These integrated solutions enable manufacturers to align with Malaysia’s Industry 4.0 (Industry4WRD) objectives, achieving higher productivity, stronger cybersecurity, and more sustainable growth through smarter operations.Empowering Malaysia’s Digital TransformationAs one of Malaysia’s emerging Industry 4.0 enablers, Quantum Computing combines engineering expertise with digital innovation to support industries in their transition toward intelligent manufacturing ecosystems. With offices in Malaysia, Singapore, and the United States, the company continues to serve asset-intensive sectors seeking reliable digital transformation pathways.“Our goal has always been to make digitalisation accessible and practical for every manufacturer,” added Mr. Sakthivel. “We focus on solutions that deliver measurable impact — improving visibility, safety, and long-term operational resilience.”About Quantum Computing Sdn BhdQuantum Computing Sdn Bhd is a Malaysian technology company founded in 2019, specialising in Smart Manufacturing, Asset Maintenance, and OT Cybersecurity solutions for Industry 4.0 transformation. The company develops digital platforms that integrate Artificial Intelligence, cloud technology, and process analytics to help manufacturers modernise production and maintenance operations efficiently and securely.Quantum Computing is headquartered in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, with regional offices in Singapore and Delaware, USA.Visit quantumcompute.io for more information.Media Contact:Quantum Computing Sdn BhdEmail: enquiry@quantumcompute.ioWebsite: https://quantumcompute.io

