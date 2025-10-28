Best in Asia: StarDream Cruises Wins Big at 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards

StarDream Cruises wins double honours at the 2025 Travel Weekly Asia Readers’ Choice Awards — Best Cruise Line "Asia" & Best Cruise Line "Entertainment".

KUALA LUMPUR, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Double honours for Best Cruise Line “Asia” & “Entertainment” categories at Travel Weekly Asia 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards. StarDream Cruises President, Mr. Michael Goh (Centre) accepting the Best Cruise Line – Asia award from Mr. Bob Sullivan, President of The Travel Group (Right) and Ms. Irene Chua, VP/Group Publisher, Asia Northstar Travel Group (Left).8 October 2025 (Singapore) – StarDream Cruises, home to the iconic StarCruises and Dream Cruises brands, proudly announces its double victory at the Travel Weekly Asia 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards held in Singapore, earning top accolades for “Best Cruise Line – Asia” and “Best Cruise Line – Entertainment.”This recognition marks another milestone for the cruise line, extending its winning streak since its inception in 2022. Over the years, StarDream Cruises has been honoured for its excellence in the “Cuisine” and “Entertainment” categories (2022 & 2023), as well as last year’s accolades for “Asia Pacific” and “Cuisine”. The continued success underscores the brand’s growing leadership, innovation and enduring excellence in Asia’s cruise industry.“We’re deeply honoured to be recognized once again by the travel industry and readers across Asia,” said Michael Goh, President of StarDream Cruises. “With 30 years of deep-rooted Asian heritage and valuable experience in the region and beyond, these awards are a reflection of our crew’s unwavering dedication, our partners’ trust, and our shared passion to redefine cruising with the best of Asian hospitality and world-class entertainment.”Since its inception, StarDream Cruises has built a strong reputation for its immersive regional itineraries, exceptional onboard experiences and commitment to delivering memorable voyages for travellers across Asia.Under the Dream Cruises brand, its flagship Genting Dream continues to homeport in Singapore, with additional embarkation options from Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang) and Melaka for select sailings in 2026. Guests can look forward to 2, 3, 4 and 5 Night Cruises to exotic Southeast Asian destinations including Thailand (Phuket, Koh Samui & Bangkok), Malaysia (Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka & Pulau Redang) and Indonesia (Bali).The StarCruises brand continues to strengthen its regional footprint with Star Voyager and Star Navigator. Star Voyager currently sails from Hong Kong, offering 2, 3, and 5 Night Cruises to captivating destinations across East and Southeast Asia, including Okinawa, Kaohsiung, Penghu, Sanya, Vietnam and the Philippines. She will homeport in Singapore from late November 2025, with additional embarkation options from Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang) starting December 2025, offering 3 and 4 Night sailings between both cities with stops at Penang, Pulau Bintan and Phuket.In addition, Star Navigator continues to offer departures from Keelung and soon from Kaohsiung for select sailings, with expanded 2, 3, 4 and 5 Night itineraries in 2026 across Kyushu, Shikoku and Honshu in Japan, as well as South Korea, including her first-ever 7 Night voyage to Tokyo.Continuing its legacy of innovation, StarDream Cruises continues to elevate cruising with creative entertainment, authentic Asian hospitality, and refined service standards. This festive season, guests can enjoy special collaborations including “The Smurfs Dream at Sea” on Genting Dream (21 Nov 2025 – 20 Jan 2026) and “Cookin’ Nanta” - The Korean Non-Verbal Performance at Sea” on Star Navigator (19 Oct – 28 Nov 2025).For more information or cruise booking, please visit www.StarDreamCruises.com The Travel Weekly Asia Readers’ Choice Awards celebrates the best of the travel andhospitality industry across the Asia-Pacific region, as voted by readers and industryProfessionals.A proud moment for the StarDream Cruises team in Singapore, as they celebrate winning “Best Cruise Line – Asia” and “Best Cruise Line – Entertainment.”StarDream Cruises: The Cruise Line that Knows Asia Best.Officially launched on 26 March 2025, StarDream Cruises combines over three decades of cruising expertise, ushering in a new era of extraordinary voyages across Asia and beyond. The cruise line introduces two iconic brands — StarCruises and Dream Cruises — each offering a distinct experience that honours the legacy of their predecessors while elevating the standard for world-class cruising in Asia.StarCruises brings affordable, lifestyle-driven cruising to the Asian market with intimate, mid-sized ships that accommodate up to 2,000 guests, offering a more personal cruising experience across Southeast and East Asia aboard the Star Voyager and Star Navigator cruise ships Meanwhile, Dream Cruises redefines luxury cruising with expansive ships that cater to more than 3,000 guests, offering exclusive privileges and premium amenities. The Genting Dream, Dream Cruises' flagship, is homeported in Singapore year-round, sailing to various destinations in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.With decades of experience in hospitality and cruising, StarDream Cruises is set to redefine the cruise experience , catering to a diverse range of markets, offering tailored experiences that appeal to various demographic segments.

