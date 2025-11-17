Star Voyager Returns to Hong Kong with 2026 Cruises

StarCruises welcomes travellers aboard Star Voyager as it returns to Hong Kong for another homeport deployment in 2026, from 13 February to 13 November.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sailing to Okinawa, Xiamen, Keelung & Penghu.Star Voyager set to return and sail from Hong Kong from 13 February until 13 November 2026.StarCruises welcomes travellers aboard Star Voyager as it returns to Hong Kong for another homeport deployment in 2026, operating for 9 months from 13 February to 13 November. Guests can embark conveniently from Ocean Terminal in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, offering seamless access for local travellers, regional rail passengers and international fly-cruise guests.Blending short weekend escapes with longer coastal explorations, Star Voyager will feature 2 Night Cruises to Xiamen over the weekend, ideal for quick getaways, as well as 5 Night Cruises offering a combination of two to three destinations per voyage. These longer 5 Night sailings offer a rare opportunity to visit up to three exciting destinations within a single itinerary, such as Naha, Ishigaki and Miyakojima in Okinawa, the scenic city of Xiamen and the charming coastal ports of Keelung and Penghu.“We are delighted to be back in Hong Kong and to continue supporting the city’s cruise momentum,” said Michael Goh, President of StarDream Cruises. “Star Voyager’s return reflects our commitment to providing more vacation options for both local travellers and those from Greater China, including the international fly-cruise segment, while supporting Hong Kong and Mainland China’s growing status as a premier cruise hub in the region.”2 Night Weekend Getaways to Xiamen(Friday Departures)13, 20 & 27 Feb | 6, 13, 20 & 27 Mar | 3, 10, 17 & 24 Apr | 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29 May | 5, 12, 19 & 26 Jun | 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31 Jul | 7, 14, 21 & 28 Aug | 4, 11,18 & 25 Sep | 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 Oct | 6 & 13 Nov 2026Following strong demand for the 2 Night Xiamen weekend cruise earlier this year, StarCruises is pleased to continue offering this popular itinerary. Departing Fridays at 8:00 PM and returning Sundays at 2:00 PM, it is perfectly timed for those seeking a short holiday. Guests can enjoy quality time at sea with family and friends while returning refreshed for the week ahead. In Xiamen, travellers can wander through the charming streets of Gulangyu Island, soak in its laid-back island atmosphere, sample local snacks, browse quaint boutiques, or relax along scenic seaside walkways - making it a delightful introduction to the city’s coastal lifestyle.5 Night Cruises: Explore Coastal Charms(Sunday Departures)For travellers seeking deeper exploration, Star Voyager offers a selection of 5 Night Cruises that showcase some of the region’s most captivating islands and seaside cities.5 Night Pearls of the East Cruise: Xiamen, Ishigaki & Miyakojima Cruise15 Feb | 3 & 24 May | 26 Jul | 30 Aug | 13 Sep 2026Guests can sail to Xiamen and explore the city’s rich cultural heritage through highlights such as Gulangyu’s historic mansions, traditional Fujian architecture and tranquil waterfront viewpoints, before indulging in local flavours and fresh seafood. The journey continues with visits to two of Okinawa’s most stunning islands - Ishigaki and Miyakojima - renowned for their turquoise waters, vibrant coral reefs and outdoor adventures including kayaking, snorkelling and island excursions, making it an ideal escape for travellers seeking rejuvenation.5 Night Island Adventure Cruise: Xiamen & NahaXiamen – Naha: 22 Feb | 1, 15 & 29 Mar | 26 Apr | 10, 17 & 31 May | 7, 14 & 21 Jun | 5, 12 & 19 Jul | 16 & 23 Aug | 6, 20 & 27 Sep | 4, 18 & 25 Oct | 1 & 8 Nov 2026Naha – Xiamen: 8 Mar | 12 & 19 Apr | 28 Jun | 2 Aug | 11 Oct 2026This itinerary combines the coastal allure of Xiamen, offering a taste of coastal Chinese culture, with Naha, the lively capital of Okinawa. In Naha, travellers can immerse themselves in a fascinating blend of history, culture and seaside relaxation, with highlights such as Shuri Castle, bustling local markets and pristine beaches.5 Night Island & Heritage Trail: Naha, Keelung & Penghu5 April | 9 Aug 2026These 2 special sailings feature a unique combination of Naha along with two charming coastal destinations. In Keelung, guests can take in the city’s harbour vistas and explore daytime highlights such as Zhongzheng Park and the maritime promenade. Meanwhile, Penghu offers a serene island escape known for its basalt columns at Qimei and the relaxing shoreline of Shanshui Beach - ideal for nature lovers and island explorers.Booking InformationBe among the first to secure your 2026 escape from Hong Kong at www.StarDreamCruises.com or via local travel agents. Online bookings for departures from 13 February 2026 will open on 10 November 2025.StarDream Cruises: The Cruise Line that Knows Asia Best.Officially launched on 26 March 2025, StarDream Cruises combines over three decades of cruising expertise, ushering in a new era of extraordinary voyages across Asia and beyond. The cruise line introduces two iconic brands— StarCruises and Dream Cruises - each offering a distinct experience that honours the legacy of their predecessors while elevating the standard for world-class cruising in Asia.StarCruises brings affordable, lifestyle-driven cruising to the Asian market with intimate, mid-sized ships that accommodate up to 2,000 guests, offering a more personal cruising experience across Southeast and East Asia aboard the Star Voyager and Star Navigator cruise ships . Meanwhile, Dream Cruises redefines luxury cruising with expansive ships that cater to more than 3,000 guests, offering exclusive privileges and premium amenities. 