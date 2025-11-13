Berlin Barracks // Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3007903
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/12/25 @ 2204 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: W County Rd, Calais
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Assault on Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Clare Mills
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/12/25 at approximately 2204 hours, Trooper's from the Berlin Barracks responded to a residence on W County Rd in Calais for a report of a domestic disturbance. Subsequent investigation revealed that Clare Mills (31) of Calais, VT, had committed the offense of Domestic Assault and Disorderly Conduct. When taking Mills into custody, Mills attempted to cause physical injury to Troopers and she resisted arrest. Mills was subsequently transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Mills was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/13/25 at 1230 hours. Mills was then lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/13/25 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: $100
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
