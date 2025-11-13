Submit Release
Berlin Barracks // Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3007903

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa                         

STATION: Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/12/25 @ 2204 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: W County Rd, Calais

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Assault on Law Enforcement, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Clare Mills

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Calais, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/12/25 at approximately 2204 hours, Trooper's from the Berlin Barracks responded to a residence on W County Rd in Calais for a report of a domestic disturbance. Subsequent investigation revealed that Clare Mills (31) of Calais, VT, had committed the offense of Domestic Assault and Disorderly Conduct. When taking Mills into custody, Mills attempted to cause physical injury to Troopers and she resisted arrest. Mills was subsequently transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Mills was issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/13/25 at 1230 hours. Mills was then lodged at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of bail.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/13/25 @ 1230 hours            

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $100

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

