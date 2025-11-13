Global Insurance Conference and Exhibition concludes with broad international participation and around 9,000 visitors

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Insurance Authority today concluded the first Global Insurance Conference and Exhibition (ingate), held in Riyadh from 10–12 November under the theme “Step Into Tomorrow.” The event drew more than 150 local and international organizations and over 100 global speakers— including leaders and experts from across the insurance industry, welcoming around 9,000 visitors and participants from inside and outside Saudi Arabia.Across three days, the program featured 40+ panel sessions and specialized workshops exploring the future of insurance through digital transformation, innovation, and sustainability, alongside discussions on regulatory development and expanding investment in the sector. The accompanying exhibition, spanning 15,000 m², offered visitors an immersive, interactive knowledge experience.During the conference, more than 22 cooperation and MoU agreements were signed with local and international entities to advance the insurance ecosystem, drive digital innovation, enhance service quality, and protect beneficiaries. Announcements included new licenses for insurers and brokerages, as well as several digital launches: the Insurance Reg-Tech Hub to support digital transformation, the Insurance Data Hub to improve data sharing and analytics, and a Digital Maturity Assessment project to raise service efficiency and enhance beneficiary experience.Naji Al-Tamimi, CEO of the Insurance Authority, said the conference achieved its objectives, serving as a global platform for knowledge exchange among leaders, experts, and investors. He added that Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector is moving confidently into a new phase of development and empowerment, supported by the Saudi leadership to realize Vision 2030 objectives.Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, General Supervisor of ingate, noted that the event strengthens the Kingdom’s position as a leading global hub for the insurance industry, adding that this first edition paves the way for a larger, higher-impact second edition in 2026.

