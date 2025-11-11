Hajj Minister Meets with over 100 Officials from Islamic Countries, Urges Contract Completion Before Rajab 15, 1447 AH

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfig Al-Rabiah held yesterday the semiannual meeting with heads of Hajj offices on the sidelines of the fifth edition of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition. The meeting brought together more than 100 ministers, grand muftis, and heads of Hajj offices from Islamic countries to review preparations for the 1447 AH Hajj season and to discuss updates to organizational and operational procedures for serving pilgrims.At the outset, the minister expressed appreciation to Hajj offices for their efforts and cooperation in ensuring the success of the previous Hajj season, commending those who had already finalized their contracts early this year. He urged the remaining offices to complete their contracting procedures by Rajab 15, 1447 AH, to ensure early readiness and deliver quality services to pilgrims.Al-Rabiah highlighted a series of key regulatory requirements for the coming period, including:- Finalizing camp service contracts by Rajab 15 and accommodation contracts in Makkah and Madinah by Shaban 13.- Submitting Hajj visas for issuance before Shawwal 1, with no extensions beyond that date, and raising public awareness to prevent unauthorized Hajj.- Publishing awareness campaigns in collaboration with ministries and Hajj offices to protect pilgrims from exploitation or misinformation.- Requiring a “health capability certificate” signed by the head of office and the medical delegation leader as a prerequisite for visa issuance, with verification through the Masar electronic platform.- Processing all payments for sacrificial animals exclusively through official Hajj offices and the Saudi Project for the Utilization of Hady and Adahi, while prohibiting dealings with unauthorized entities.- Ensuring that the Nusuk card is mandatory for entry to the Grand Mosque and holy sites.- Uploading administrative, medical, and media personnel data starting Jumada Al-Awwal 19 and completing submissions before Rajab 1.- Finalizing airline selections and flight slot reservations before Rajab 15.- Conducting all administrative and financial transactions via the Nusuk Masar platform.Al-Rabiah concluded by emphasizing that these measures aim to enhance service efficiency for pilgrims and boost coordination with relevant domestic and international bodies, reflecting the Kingdom’s leading role in serving pilgrims from around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.