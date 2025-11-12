Saja Hotels and Warwick Hotels & Resorts Sign Exclusive Franchise Deal for Makkah and Madinah

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHS has announced the signing of an exclusive franchise agreement between Saja Hotels and the international hospitality group Warwick Hotels & Resorts, covering operations in Makkah and Madinah.Under the agreement, a new brand — “Saja by Warwick Hotels” — will be launched, combining local expertise with global standards to deliver a world-class hospitality experience rooted in authentic Saudi culture. The new identity reflects a strengthened partnership that brings together Saudi heritage and international excellence, reinforcing both parties’ commitment to elevating the Kingdom’s hospitality landscape.The agreement was signed by M. Arch. Mulham Khogeer, CEO of SHS and Vice President of Hotels & Hospitality Projects at SIAD Holding, and Ghassan El Hindi, COO of Warwick Hotels & Resorts MENA, in the presence of Eng. Mohannad Khogeer, CEO of SIAD Holding, and Warren Chiu, Executive Vice President of Warwick Hotels & Resorts.Both sides described the partnership as a milestone for SHS’s growth and Warwick’s expansion in the Saudi market, reflecting the rapid development of the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality sectors under Saudi Vision 2030. The partnership aligns closely with Vision 2030’s objectives to diversify the economy and transform Saudi Arabia into a world-class tourism destination, as both groups aim to contribute to — and grow with — the Kingdom’s evolving hospitality landscape.“We are proud to partner with a distinguished group like Warwick Hotels & Resorts,” said M. Arch. Mulham Khogeer. “This agreement represents a qualitative leap in our expansion journey and strengthens our presence in both local and international hospitality markets. Our shared vision is to craft a complete hospitality experience that reflects our ambitions and showcases authentic Saudi identity on a global scale.”From an international perspective, the “Saja by Warwick” identity underscores Warwick’s global strategy of expanding through meaningful local collaborations that respect and enhance regional culture.“Saudi Arabia is a land full of opportunities,” said Ghassan El Hindi. “This partnership with Saja represents the ideal gateway to bring Warwick’s premium services and global expertise to the Kingdom, while celebrating the richness of Saudi hospitality.”Through Saja by Warwick, guests will notice enhanced service standards, refreshed branding, and upgraded experiences that seamlessly blend local traditions with international quality benchmarks. Warwick will support the transition operationally through comprehensive staff training, quality assurance programs, and the implementation of best practices drawn from its global network — ensuring every guest interaction reflects the “Saja by Warwick” promise of excellence.This partnership introduces a distinctive new model in Saudi hospitality, one that fuses deep local insight with global know-how. It stands as a powerful example of how international brands can collaborate with Saudi enterprises to deliver authentic, high-quality guest experiences, setting a new benchmark for the industry.As a privately owned family business, the Chiu family of Warwick Hotels & Resorts emphasizes long-term partnerships built on trust, integrity, and shared vision. This philosophy resonates deeply with SHS’s local leadership, forming a strong foundation for sustainable growth and mutual success in the Kingdom’s rapidly expanding hospitality sector.Industry observers view the deal as another sign of growing international confidence in the Saudi hospitality market, which continues to attract global investment and diversification in line with Vision 2030’s goals to increase tourism’s contribution to national GDP.SHS is a leading Saudi provider of hospitality solutions specializing in hotel development, operational management, and consultancy. The company operates a portfolio of prominent brands and is known for its commitment to service excellence, innovation, and the celebration of Saudi hospitality values.Founded in 1980, Warwick Hotels & Resorts is an international hospitality group with a portfolio of over 55 hotels and resorts across four continents. The group’s philosophy centers on offering distinctive experiences that combine local authenticity with world-class standards of comfort and service.

