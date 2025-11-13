Sports and Tourism Translation as a Pillar for Enhancing the Kingdom’s Global Presence

International Translation Forum 2025 in Riyadh

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The session "From Expo 2030 to FIFA World Cup: Sports and Tourism Translation Overview" highlighted the current landscape of specialized translation in the sports and tourism sectors, emphasizing its role in promoting cultural identity and fostering international communication. The session was part of the International Translation Forum 2025, organized by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission under the theme "Saudi Arabia Translates the Future."Panelists included Dr. Ahmed Alomair from the Ministry of Education, Dr. Ahmed Alqahtani from Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Islamic University, Dr. Hammed Al-Moammar from King Saud University, and Mr. Abdullah Almudaimigh, a specialized translator. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Abdullah Alaraj from the Technical College in Makkah.Participants emphasized that the global dialogue environment helps break down barriers between cultures and highlights the role of language as a bridge for understanding and fostering connections among peoples. They pointed out that a translator’s role goes beyond merely conveying words; it extends to serving as a cultural mediator who builds bridges between nations, ensuring that meaning is communicated along with its cultural and human essence.The discussion also emphasized the growing importance of specialized translators in the sports sector. Speakers stressed that delivering accurate translations of sports terminology requires deep domain knowledge and professional training. They noted that a skilled translator must combine linguistic mastery with an understanding of cultural symbols, professional ethics, and audience engagement, in order to convey the spirit of competition and excitement with precision and professionalism.The session also highlighted tourism translation and its vital role in enhancing the Kingdom’s global image. Panelists noted that tourism translators act as cultural ambassadors, presenting Saudi Arabia’s tourism offerings by conveying information to visitors in a professional manner that reflects the Kingdom’s genuine hospitality.The discussion emphasized the importance of equipping translators in the tourism sector with the skills to interpret cultural symbols and local media for both domestic and international audiences. They stressed that translators in this field play a key role in shaping positive perceptions of the Kingdom and contributing to a seamless and enriching tourism experience.Speakers noted that a successful translator is one who lives among multiple cultures and consciously balances differences in dialects, ethical norms, and standards, ensuring accurate translations that respect cultural specificity and the diversity of target audiences. They emphasized that sports and tourism translation serve as key pillars in strengthening the Kingdom’s global presence and expanding cultural understanding with people around the world.The International Translation Forum 2025 is taking place from November 6 to 8 at the King Fahd Cultural Center in Riyadh, bringing together over 75 experts from 22 countries across 15 panel discussions and seven main tracks that explore the latest trends in the translation industry.The forum reflects the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission’s ongoing efforts to position the Kingdom as a leading cultural and intellectual hub, enhance its presence in the translation sector as a bridge for global dialogue, and highlight translation as a vital tool in achieving Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

